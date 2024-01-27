Six key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are six meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday, including Cheltenham's Trials day and Doncaster's Great Yorkshire Chase card. There are also meetings at Fairyhouse, Kempton, Newcastle and Uttoxeter. Here we pick out a key statistic from each track . . .

Cheltenham

Gavin Cromwell has saddled seven winners from 17 runners at Cheltenham this season, with more than half of them coming in handicap chases. Placing £1 on all 11 of Cromwell's runners in those particular races would have earned a profit of £18.25, therefore Railway Hurricane has to be of interest in the 2m4½f novice handicap chase (12.40 ).

The nine-year-old had Cheltenham form figures of 223 before falling in the December Gold Cup and he is 15lb better off with Ginny's Destiny than when third behind the Paul Nicholls-trained favourite in November.

Railway Hurricane 12:40 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Doncaster

Sean Quinlan is unbeaten on Great Yorkshire Chase (3.15 ) favourite Famous Bridge and he could make it four from four on the Nicky Richards-trained favourite if his mount can defy a 4lb rise for last month's Tommy Whittle success.

Quinlan knows what it takes to win the prestigious £100,000 handicap, having scored on the Richards-trained rank outsider Takingrisks in 2021 before following up on another 40-1 shot, Windsor Avenue, the following season.

Famous Bridge 15:15 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Nicky Richards

Fairyhouse

All three of Where's Frankie 's victories have been at Fairyhouse and he returns to the track to contest the same 3m2f handicap chase (1.40 ) he won in 2022.

Karl Thornton's eight-year-old has a more difficult task this time as he is rated 16lb higher, although Danny Gilligan's claim means he is 4lb better off than when a respectable third on his most recent chase start here last month.

Where's Frankie 13:40 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Danny Gilligan (5lb) Tnr: Karl Thornton

Kempton

Charles Bishop has been successful on both his rides for George Baker at Kempton in the last four seasons with a £1 stake on each of the winners yielding a level-stake profit of £16.50.

One of those victories come on Hieronymus , who attempts to follow up his course-and-distance win 24 days ago off a 4lb higher mark in the 7f handicap (6.30 ). Hieronymus beat Love De Vega by nearly two lengths and the runner-up franked the form by landing a seven-runner Chelmsford event on his next start. Hieronymus is only 1lb worse off with Love De Vega here and could confirm the form of their last meeting.

Hieronymus 18:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: George Baker

Newcastle

Alan Brown has been responsible for both winners of this 6f classified race (6.45 ) with Atrafan backing up his 2022 success for the trainer in the race last year.

Brown saddles Little Red Dancer , who will need to improve from her fifth-placed effort here on Monday but the drop to 6f should suit. The four-year-old was third over course and distance off 1lb lower in November.

Little Red Dancer 18:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Alan Brown

Uttoxeter

Uttoxeter is Billy Aprahamian's winningmost track and both of the trainer's wins at the Staffordshire venue have come in handicap chases. A £1 stake on all three of his runners in those contests would have yielded a level-stake profit of £50.20.

Therefore, Kalkas , has to be of interest in the 2m4f handicap chase (3.08 ). The eight-year-old beat only one rival on his stable debut at Leicester but he was good enough to win an 18-runner Limerick maiden hurdle when with Henry de Bromhead. Kalkas also ran in Grade 1 company at the Dublin Racing Festival during his novice hurdle campaign and he could provide Apprahamian with another big-priced Uttoxeter winner.

Kalkas 15:08 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Billy Aprahamian

