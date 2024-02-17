Six key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday
There are six meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday, including Ascot Chase day and Haydock's Grand National Trial card. There are also meetings at Wincanton, Gowran Park, Newcastle and Wolverhampton. Here we pick out a key statistic from each track . . .
Ascot
Fergus Gregory rode well in Sean Bowen's absence for Olly Murphy and has partnered three winners and a second from five mounts in the past fortnight.
He heads to Ascot for one ride on last-time-out winner Rambo T in the 2m3½f handicap hurdle (2.25). The seven-year-old has finished out of the first three just three times from ten starts over hurdles and arrives on the back of a career-best performance at Newbury in December.
Haydock
Nicky Richards has a 17 per cent strike-rate at the Merseyside track, while Sean Quinlan operates at a 13 per cent course strike-rate. Their record improves to 30 per cent when teaming up at Haydock.
Quinlan's sole mount is the Richards-trained Famous Bridge in the feature Virgin Bet Grand National Trial (3.15). The progressive chaser made a bad mistake early on before being pulled up at Doncaster last time but is 2-2 at this track, including when winning the Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase on his penultimate outing.
Wincanton
Ned Fox gets on particularly well with Eceparti, boasting a 2-2 record on the ten-year-old. The Venetia Williams-trained chaser is 3-32 when partnered by other riders.
Fox won two races at Chepstow aboard Eceparti earlier this season, and bar a below-par run in the Sussex National at Plumpton last time, he has been in good form this campaign. He drops from 0-135 company to a 0-110 in the 3m1f handicap chase (4.17) and should be in the mix with Fox claiming 5lb from the topweight.
Gowran Park
Jockey Liam Quinlan has enjoyed four winners from 11 rides at Gowran Park in the last five seasons at a 36 per cent strike-rate.
He rides the John Ryan-trained Lucid Dreams in the feature Red Mills Chase (3.27). The nine-year-old has a fair amount to find on ratings with the market principals but is a course and heavy-ground winner and could pick up the pieces if Saint Sam or Riviere D'Etel underperform.
Newcastle
Linda Perratt and Jonny Peate have a 38 per cent strike-rate when teaming up at this all-weather track and they combine with last-time-out winner Trais Fluors in the mile handicap (6.00).
Trais Fluors gained a second win from five starts over course and distance since joining Perratt when scoring by half a length last time. This looks a more competitive race but he has each-way claims off a low weight.
Wolverhampton
Charlie Fellowes is 3-3 in the last fortnight and saddles the in-form Bradman in the opening 1m4f three-year-old handicap (4.40).
This is a step up in class for Bradman, who has form figures of 112 in Class 5 and 6 handicaps on his last three starts, but he could have more to offer over this trip and is receiving 19lb from main market rival Majed despite racing from 4lb out of the handicap.
Published on 17 February 2024inPreviews
Last updated 08:03, 17 February 2024
- Cracking the Premier puzzle with David Carr's seven tips at Ascot, Haydock and Wincanton on ITV
- 3.36 Ascot: 'The dream is still alive' - L'Homme Presse connections hoping he can lay down Gold Cup marker
- Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the Ascot Chase?
- Qatar: 'He’s taken to the track well and we’re very happy' - British and Irish raiders primed to battle it out
- Can L'Homme Presse follow Shishkin in laying down a Cheltenham Gold Cup marker for Britain?
