Six key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are six meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday, including Ascot Chase day and Haydock's Grand National Trial card. There are also meetings at Wincanton, Gowran Park, Newcastle and Wolverhampton. Here we pick out a key statistic from each track . . .

Ascot

Fergus Gregory rode well in Sean Bowen's absence for Olly Murphy and has partnered three winners and a second from five mounts in the past fortnight.

He heads to Ascot for one ride on last-time-out winner Rambo T in the 2m3½f handicap hurdle (2.25 ). The seven-year-old has finished out of the first three just three times from ten starts over hurdles and arrives on the back of a career-best performance at Newbury in December.

Rambo T 14:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Fergus Gregory Tnr: Olly Murphy

Haydock

Nicky Richards has a 17 per cent strike-rate at the Merseyside track, while Sean Quinlan operates at a 13 per cent course strike-rate. Their record improves to 30 per cent when teaming up at Haydock.

Quinlan's sole mount is the Richards-trained Famous Bridge in the feature Virgin Bet Grand National Trial (3.15 ). The progressive chaser made a bad mistake early on before being pulled up at Doncaster last time but is 2-2 at this track, including when winning the Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase on his penultimate outing.

Famous Bridge 15:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Nicky Richards

Wincanton

Ned Fox gets on particularly well with Eceparti , boasting a 2-2 record on the ten-year-old. The Venetia Williams-trained chaser is 3-32 when partnered by other riders.

Fox won two races at Chepstow aboard Eceparti earlier this season, and bar a below-par run in the Sussex National at Plumpton last time, he has been in good form this campaign. He drops from 0-135 company to a 0-110 in the 3m1f handicap chase (4.17) and should be in the mix with Fox claiming 5lb from the topweight.

Eceparti 16:17 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Ned Fox (5lb) Tnr: Venetia Williams

Gowran Park

Jockey Liam Quinlan has enjoyed four winners from 11 rides at Gowran Park in the last five seasons at a 36 per cent strike-rate.

He rides the John Ryan-trained Lucid Dreams in the feature Red Mills Chase (3.27 ). The nine-year-old has a fair amount to find on ratings with the market principals but is a course and heavy-ground winner and could pick up the pieces if Saint Sam or Riviere D'Etel underperform.

Lucid Dreams 15:27 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: Liam Quinlan Tnr: John Patrick Ryan

Newcastle

Linda Perratt and Jonny Peate have a 38 per cent strike-rate when teaming up at this all-weather track and they combine with last-time-out winner Trais Fluors in the mile handicap (6.00 ).

Trais Fluors gained a second win from five starts over course and distance since joining Perratt when scoring by half a length last time. This looks a more competitive race but he has each-way claims off a low weight.

Trais Fluors 18:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb) Tnr: Linda Perratt

Wolverhampton

Charlie Fellowes is 3-3 in the last fortnight and saddles the in-form Bradman in the opening 1m4f three-year-old handicap (4.40 ).

This is a step up in class for Bradman, who has form figures of 112 in Class 5 and 6 handicaps on his last three starts, but he could have more to offer over this trip and is receiving 19lb from main market rival Majed despite racing from 4lb out of the handicap.

Bradman 16:40 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Introducing RP Recommends

Read the full series:

Read more . . .

'He must have every chance of completing the double' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections

Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.