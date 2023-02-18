Six key pointers to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are six meetings on Saturday with Ascot offering the headline action on Ascot Chase day. Lingfield, Haydock, Gowran Park, Wincanton and Newcastle also host meetings and here are the key stats from each track to help your punting . . .

Simon & Ed Crisford have trained five winners from 21 runners in Britain this year and their only entry on Saturday is in the 1m4f BetUK's Acca Club £5 Free Bet Handicap .

He has impressive form figures of 9221135121 on an artificial surface (4-10) and is unbeaten in two starts at the track.

Although up 4lb for his latest success it’s notable that jockey Harry Burns keeps the partnership intact.

Jeremy Scott claimed the Ascot Chase with Dashel Drasher in 2021, one of four winners for the trainer from just 14 runners at the track in the past five seasons.

That 29 per cent strike-rate has yielded a level-stakes profit of £12.50 to £1 level stakes and – Scott’s only runner on Saturday’s card – is of interest in the concluding mares’ bumper .

This five-year-old is out of a Listed-winning dam and from the family of Oaks runner-up Noushkey. She was sent off 18-1 for a Wincanton bumper on her debut but belied those odds to run out a narrow winner. A 4lb penalty may not be enough to prevent her following up.

Emmet Mullins went close to landing last weekend’s Betfair Hurdle with Filey Bay, and backing his British runners blind in the past five seasons would have produced a level-stakes profit of £46.99.

The trainer's only runner on Saturday is in the 3m½f Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle at Haydock.

The gelding finished third in a competitive handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival last time out despite being 4lb out of the weights. Now racing in the Darren Yates silks, his point-to-point form behind Grade 1 winner Tahmuras suggests a mark of 121 is potentially lenient.

Jamie Codd has had six winners from just 15 rides in bumpers at Gowran Park in the past five seasons. That 40 per cent strike-rate has yielded a level-stakes profit of £16.09 and makes of interest in the 2m1f mares’ bumper .

A half-sister to classy dual-purpose performer Landofhopeandglory, she was sent off the 2-1 favourite for a Punchestown bumper on debut last month and finished an eyecatching second from off the pace.

Why Delilah is entitled to have learned plenty from that showing and can put her experience to good use in this event.

Chris Gordon took last weekend’s Betfair Hurdle with Aucunrisque and his only entry on Saturday is in the 2m5½f JenningsBet Newbury Handicap Hurdle .

Seven of Chris Gordon’s last 16 runners have won for an impressive 44% strike-rate, and backing his horses blind during that period would have brought a level-stakes profit of £21.60.

Press Your Luck hasn’t been in the best form of late, but he is now only 2lb above his last winning mark and will appreciate getting back on his favoured good ground conditions.

Charlie Appleby’s only runner at Lingfield on Friday won at odds of 15-8, and his only representative on Newcastle’s seven-race card is in the 1m talkSPORT Download The App Fillies' Novice Stakes .

This daughter of Dubawi bombed out on her stable debut but performed far better when a 66-1 fourth at Southwell last time.

Jack Mitchell is booked to do the steering today and five of his 11 rides on the all-weather for Appleby have won. Backing that combination blind would have yielded a level-stakes profit of £7.60.

