Five key pointers to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are five meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday with Doncaster and Kempton providing the terrestrial action on ITV. Uttoxeter, Stratford and Chelmsford also host meetings and here are statistics from each track that will help your punting . . .

Kempton

Oisin Murphy has enjoyed his trips to Kempton since returning to the saddle, winning on seven of his 24 mounts. That 29 per cent strike-rate is not to be scoffed at and the two-time champion jockey has a full book of rides on Saturday.

That includes an excellent chance on () in the Queen's Prize Handicap. The colt is unbeaten in two starts at Kempton, winning a novice race by seven lengths and a course-and-distance handicap last time. Off a 6lb higher mark, he's unlikely to be far away for powerful connections.

Murphy also rides in the feature Magnolia Stakes (), a five-year-old who ran some good races in Group company last term. He shaped well on return in the Winter Derby and a repeat would see him go close.

Doncaster

Richard Hannon was the trainer to follow at Doncaster last season, winning with ten of his 48 runners for a £1 level-stakes profit of £31.53. His three runners all merit respect as a result.

His strongest chance is () in the Doncaster Mile. He held a strong level of form in competitive handicaps last season and is race-fit from a midfield finish at Lingfield. Off the same mark back on the turf, he holds decent claims.

() goes for Hannon in the Cammidge Trophy, a competitive 6f dash. He won a three-runner race at Newmarket on his last start but prior to that he was sixth in the Commonwealth Cup, and that sort of form gives him excellent each-way credentials.

Uttoxeter

Olly Murphy is rattling in the winners with a 31 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight (11-36) and his () could play a leading role.

The eight-year-old has failed to score in two chasing starts but turned in an improved effort when a close second at Wetherby last month. He remains on the same mark and natural improvement should make him tough to beat.

Lord Of Kerak 15:55 Uttoxeter View Racecard

Stratford

You would be brave to oppose Fergal O'Brien at present. The Gloucestershire trainer is enjoying a career-best season and has just one runner at Stratford on Saturday in the shape of ().

Rated 88 on the Flat for Jim Bolger, he made a winning hurdling debut at Musselburgh in February and did not discredit himself under a penalty at Taunton last time. This is another tough task conceding weight in a competitive race, but he should be in the mix for his in-form trainer.

Dancila 14:17 Stratford View Racecard

Chelmsford

James Tate has won with three of his last six runners and has and looking to stamp their tickets to the Kentucky Derby in the Woodford Reserve Cardinal Conditions Stakes () at Chelmsford.

The pair met at Lingfield in the Spring Cup last month when Iconic Moment got up in the nick of time, despite enduring a nightmare passage after a slow start. It would be a surprise if New Definition could reverse that form, especially as his stablemate is unbeaten in three and open to any amount of progress.

Iconic Moment 19:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard

Read these next:

. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.