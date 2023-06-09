Racing Post logo
Frankie Dettori surely has good reason to go to Haydock as racing gets its star players on the pitch

Ryan Moore and Frankie Dettori will provide the thrills at Haydock.
Ryan Moore and Frankie Dettori will provide the thrills at Haydock.Credit: Edward Whitaker

It is a day for champions and, while today's racing might not quite match the white-hot levels of competition we hope to see on Saturday evening in Istanbul, our best players will at least be on display. Frankie Dettori and Ryan Moore, both of them Classic winners last weekend, will be in action at Haydock, where glorious summer conditions should ensure plenty of thrills for speed addicts.

We must make the most of it, with rain forecast for the coming days. And of course we also have to make the most of Dettori, whose time as a jockey in this country has just four months left to run.

He's been so choosy about his mounts this year, one can't help but read significance into the fact that he's travelling the 190 miles from Newmarket to Merseyside for three mounts. I mean, he's not going to be stuck on the M6 with you and me, he'll be flying in, most likely, but even so.

Chris CookSenior reporter
Published on 9 June 2023Last updated 19:00, 9 June 2023
