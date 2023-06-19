Side with the proven quality: Chaldean and Paddington have it between them in St James's Palace

The 2,000 Guineas winner takes on the winner of the Irish equivalent in this Group 1 for three-year-olds and they both set the joint-standard on Racing Post Ratings at 120. That puts them 3lb short of the average winner of this race in the last ten years and would have been good enough to win just two of those in that time, so it’s not the strongest of recent runnings.

Andrew Balding saddles Chaldean in a bid to win the race for the first time and emulate his father Ian, who landed the event nearly 60 years ago with Silly Season. Chaldean landed the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket and, at least to some degree, dispelled doubts about his ability.

People had been quick to knock Chaldean throughout his career. The naysayers were out from the moment he beat Indestructible in the Acomb at York last year, but he just kept on doing the business and a mishap at the start in the Greenham at Newbury didn’t stop him.