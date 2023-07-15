'She's stronger than ever now and I expect her to run well' - key trainer quotes for a tricky handicap hurdle

Recent history suggests this race was unlikely to attract many horses rated near its ceiling of 140. In the last two years, only three of the 12 runners have been rated 130 or higher. One finished first, one finished second and the other finished third.

That admittedly small sample would back up a typical observation when it comes to summer jumping. The few good horses on the summer circuit will often find punching down quite straightforward. For that reason, even though there is not a 130-plus horse in this year's race, the general trend points favourably towards topweight Oakley.

This horse was last seen in a handicap hurdle at Cheltenham's International meeting. He was third behind Punctuation (now rated 16lb higher) and Too Friendly (5lb higher). He himself has dropped 2lb.

Oakley also has course form. On the eve of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, he won a course-and-distance Class 3 handicap from a 1lb lower mark than he races off on Sunday.

He also made his most recent racecourse appearance at Stratford, in a race that was voided after four flights owing to a stricken jockey. That gives few clues, besides suggesting Oakley is likely to be closer to fitness than the average horse without a result to their name in seven months.

Also in that race was Jamacho, who won this contest last year. He is on the same mark now, having been highly tried on most runs since. Since the void race here, he has been well beaten at Worcester. The likelihood is that this race has been the main aim, although whether that explains the motives behind the fitting of a tongue-tie is uncertain.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Byzantine Empire

He had a nice spin on the Flat the other day to blow the cobwebs off but we're very happy with him. He's back over hurdles now and we'll go chasing after that - we wanted to give him a run over hurdles and Stratford will be fine for him. He'll go on any ground so we'll see how we go.

Milton Harris, trainer of Aliomaana

She ran a bit better at Newton Abbot last time and seems to have improved. She's always been a bit enthusiastic but she's stronger than ever now and, like most of the horses at this time of year, she wouldn't want too much rain but it is what it is. We'll take our chance, she's been jumping fences at home so we could go chasing at some point. She's won around there before so that's a big advantage and I'd expect her to run well.

James Owen, trainer of Enthused

He's been very consistent without winning but has crept up the weights. He ran another solid race last time at Newton Abbot and I think he bumped into one [Clearance]. He's a top-of-the-ground horse so if it gets any softer than good he wouldn't run, so I'm hoping the rain stays away.

Reporting by James Stevens

