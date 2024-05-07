'She's run well at Gowran over this trip and she handles soft ground. She should be hard to beat' - Joseph O'Brien eyeing a big run

Goldana has proved herself to be a very shrewd signing from Germany and she bids to add a third stakes success to her CV in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Victor McCalmont Memorial Stakes (6.50 ) at Gowran Park on Wednesday.

It has been a really solid start to the Flat season for Joseph O'Brien, who also celebrated a Grade 1 victory at Punchestown last week when Banbridge swooped late to deny Captain Guinness in a thrilling climax to the Champion Chase, and he is responsible for five runners between the two Listed races on the card.

Goldana is very much the number one in the second of those and O'Brien, who is three-handed in the race, said she should be a tough nut to crack given she has her ideal conditions.

He said: "Goldana has run well at Gowran before over this trip and we know she handles soft ground. Hopefully, she should be hard to beat."

He added: "Mexicali Rose and Star Galaxy are both nice fillies going in search of black type."

Villanova Queen , last year's Kensington Palace winner who provided Colin Keane with his first Royal Ascot winner, returns to action with Scott McCullagh in the saddle as Jessica Harrington's stable jockey Shane Foley has opted to ride Snowcapped instead.

In-form Twomey could be O'Brien's main threat in Listed Tipple Stakes

O'Brien won the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Vintage Tipple Stakes (6.20 ) with Mighty Blue in 2021 and he will certainly fancy his chances again three years on as he runs Dancing Tango and Perfect Portrait .

The trainer said: "Dancing Tango is having her first run of the season and she steps up in trip. Perfect Portrait generally takes a run or two to hit top form, but she's been training nicely and on the pick of her form she would have an each-way chance."

Paddy Twomey continues to operate at a scorching strike-rate of more than 35 per cent and Countess Of Tyrone was a rare blip for the stable in the Noblesse Stakes at Cork.

She was only ninth of 12 there, but Twomey is expecting a much bolder showing here over a more suitable trip.

Twomey said: "Cork didn't go according to plan and she ended up shuffled back in the pack. They didn't go quick and she paid the penalty. She's come out of it well and she seems in very good form. I think the step up in trip will suit."

