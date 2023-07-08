'She’s in very good form' - analysis and key quotes for the Listed feature

The last three winners of the Champagne Collet Queen Charlotte Fillies' Stakes at Chelmsford (3.55) have made the running and while Highfield Princess had a massive class edge over her rivals in this race two years ago, it has always been an advantage to race prominently on this track.

Provided there isn't a pace burn up, the form horses might find things tough because Potapova is dropping back from a mile and might get too far back at 7f, while Queen Aminatu has to bounce back from a disappointing effort at Royal Ascot and is a confirmed hold up horse as well.

The latter could do that because she hasn't finished out of the first three in eight starts on synthetic surfaces but she's never run at Chelmsford and most of her winning has come at Lingfield and Newcastle which would suit her style of racing much better.

Last year's Royal Ascot heroine Heredia has a huge chance on her second to Azure Blue at the start of the season, but she has been slowly away on her last four runs and that is a recipe for disaster around here.

Perhaps the one with the least question marks by her name is White Moonlight, who took her form up a notch or two when beating Heredia in a good time at Musselburgh and has the right running style for the track.

She has a penalty to overcome for that Listed race success but her trainer Saeed bin Suroor has an amazing record on all the all-weather tracks in Britain. He has a near 30 per cent strike rate on synthetics, and backing every one of the 1671 horses he has trained on the sand would have provided a healthy profit too.

Race analysis by Tom Segal

What they say

Simon Crisford, joint-trainer of Another Romance

She’s up in trip but we feel seven furlongs is within her compass especially around somewhere like Chelmsford. She’s in very good form and hopefully can get some black type.

Rae Guest, trainer of Aramis Grey

She’s very consistent, likes the all-weather and has won at Chelmsford before. We are conscious of the fact that she is the lowest rated in the field but she got some black type last time and hopefully can do so again.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Heredia

It’s her first start on the all-weather but she has plenty of experience of it at home and she has a weights pull with White Moonlight on their running last time.

Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Internationalangel

She has trained well and likes the track having won there four times, all over this trip. The only downside is the outside draw as ideally lower is the place to be.

Chris Richardson, managing director of Cheveley Park Stud, owners of Potapova

She ran a nice race to be fifth at Royal Ascot last time when things didn’t quite go her way. She likes Chelmsford and it’s just down the road so hopefully she can get her head back in front.

Reporting by David Milnes

