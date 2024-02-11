'She's in the best form of her life' - analysis and key quotes for competitive Catterick handicap hurdle

Today's Offers 8 All offers

It can be argued that For Pleasure , unbeaten in two starts since joining Olly Murphy, remains well treated on his best form. This forceful front-runner was officially rated 145 three years ago, and competes off 122 this time.

Conversely, he has never won a handicap off a mark of more than 118 and, in effect, is 11lb higher than when scoring by a neck at Fontwell on Boxing Day, when he was partnered by Dylan Johnston, who then claimed 7lb.

His presence rates a definite negative towards the chance of The Churchill Lad , who also relishes bowling along in front, so it could pay to look for one who comes from off the pace.

Holly , a winner on heavy ground in France, ticks that box. The mare bolted up at Market Rasen last time, though a 9lb higher mark makes life tougher. Carrying 12st on such testing ground won’t be easy, and the Market Rasen form was let down by the runner-up, Autumn Return, at Catterick last month.

The low-weighted El Jefe has thrived in the mud this term, and may not have been suited by the stiff, left-handed Carlisle when failing to complete a four-timer last Monday.

Skycutter, the winner of that race, emerged with the profile of a very well-handicapped horse, and it’s interesting that trainer Andrew Hamilton gets El Jefe back out so quickly under conditions which look ideal for him.

The fact El Jefe is 10lb better off with Moonlight Glory based on their runs at Newcastle last February suggests he may have another race in him off his current mark of 104.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

Going update

The going at Catterick is heavy following 43mm of rain since Thursday, but the rain cleared on Sunday morning and there is a largely dry forecast.

What they say

Olly Murphy, trainer of For Pleasure

We've freshened him up since his win on Boxing Day and he's obviously gone up in the handicap since. That makes life a bit tougher but he likes going left-handed, and heavy ground too. It looks like there'll be lots of pace, which isn't ideal, but if he can get into his rhythm then he can be competitive.

Jamie Snowden, trainer of Milldam

He's in good order. He won at Ffos Las on heavy ground two starts ago and he just didn't stay last time. We've dropped him back in trip and the conditions should suit him too. Hopefully you'll see him in a better light. It's a qualifier for the Challenger Series and if he runs well I dare say that'll be our long-term target.

Mark Walford, trainer of Moonlight Glory

She seems to be improving despite being a nine-year-old and she is in the best form of her life. Her last win came in pretty remarkable circumstances and these sharp two-mile tracks seem to suit her. She's gone up another 4lb in the handicap but there's no reason why she can't go well again.

Mike Sowersby, trainer of Very Excellent

He seems well. It looks quite a competitive race and I haven't studied it, but he ran well last time and goes off a low weight, so I hope he can run a solid race. We're hopeful rather than confident.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

