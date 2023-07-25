'She's in great form' - which trainer fancies his filly's chances in the Naas feature?

Johnny Murtagh looks to hold a strong hand in the Listed Yeomanstown Stud Stakes at Naas as he saddles two useful fillies dropping back to 6f in Lady Onyx and Clounmacon.

Lady Onyx is one of the least-exposed contenders, this being just her fourth start, and she has put in some solid efforts in Britain in Listed company, most recently finishing third to Vetiver at Carlisle. The three-year-old would have no issues should the ground come up soft given she was an authoritative winner of a Gowran Park maiden on soft ground in May.

Clounmacon wears first-time cheekpieces and has strong claims based on her runner-up effort at the Curragh in what was a strong handicap on her penultimate start.

The pace wasn't particularly strong that day and she showed a nice turn of foot from the rear of the field to get within a head of winner Bellaphina. Soft ground is an unknown for her but she stays further than this, so will appreciate a stamina test.

Fozzy Stack also saddles two in Aussie Girl and My Eyes Adore You, with the former looking the pick given she has held her form in commendable fashion in competitive handicaps. The three-year-old ran a cracker when runner-up in a Curragh handicap last week, setting a strong pace and looked to be fending off all challengers until Strike Red ran her down in the final strides.

The ground wouldn't want to be too testing for the Ado McGuinness-trained Hodd's Girl, who arrives in good form after a third-placed finish in Listed company at Chelmsford on her latest start, while Craft Irish returns for Pat Murphy after some solid handicap outings in May.

Sioux Spirit beat Aussie Girl in a handicap last month over course and distance and would also have strong claims if she could put her best foot forward for Ken Condon.

What they say

Johnny Murtagh, trainer of Lady Onyx and Clounmacon

We felt Lady Onyx just didn't get home in the last 150 yards at Carlisle, so we think dropping her back to six furlongs at Naas will suit her well. She's in good form and ready to go. Clounmacon was out in the middle on her own at Ascot and pulled hard. Seven furlongs is probably her trip but six furlongs at Naas takes a bit of getting, so we're hoping she can get a bit of black type.

Ado McGuinness, trainer of Hodd's Girl

We just wouldn't want much more rain; she ran a cracker at Chelmsford the last day. We could be in trouble if the ground gets too soft for her, but she's in great form. She's running to her mark every time and if she can do that again, she won't be too far away.

Ken Condon, trainer of Sioux Spirit

She has two ways of running, so hopefully she's in good humour. She's a useful filly when on song. She was very good at Naas two starts ago, but it depends if she's in a good frame of mind; she seems well at home.

David Evans, trainer of Radio Goo Goo

She's run very well all season, including in a Group 3 last time when the race was a little bit too good for her. This might be more her level and I think she'll go well.

Pat Murphy, trainer of Craft Irish

She's in foal, so we're hoping to get a bit of black type before she retires from racing. She might run once more after this. She ran well at the Curragh the last day when the ground was a bit quick for her and hopefully the ground will be more in her favour.

