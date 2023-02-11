'She's in great form and working well' - next step for festival favourite Luccia

, the horse who keeps owner-breeder dreaming of what she might produce on the track, takes her next step to the Cheltenham Festival in a at Exeter on Sunday.

Trained by Nicky Henderson, Luccia won two bumpers in smooth style last season and made a pleasing start to her hurdling career at Newbury in November.

That resulted in bookmakers making her 5-2 favourite for the Jack de Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham on March 16, although she is also entered in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the festival.