'She's in great form and working well' - next step for festival favourite Luccia

Luccia: Newbury win was impressive
Luccia: Newbury win was impressiveCredit: Edward Whitaker
15:30 ExeterVirgin Bet Daily Extra Places Novices' Hurdle (Listed Race) (GBB Race)
Hurdle Turf, Listed Novice
Going:Good
Runners:6
Class:1
Distance:2m ½f
Luccia, the horse who keeps owner-breeder Paul Sandy up at night dreaming of what she might produce on the track, takes her next step to the Cheltenham Festival in a Listed novice hurdle (3.30) at Exeter on Sunday.

Trained by Nicky Henderson, Luccia won two bumpers in smooth style last season and made a pleasing start to her hurdling career at Newbury in November.

That resulted in bookmakers making her 5-2 favourite for the Jack de Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham on March 16, although she is also entered in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the festival.

James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 11 February 2023Last updated 18:00, 11 February 2023
