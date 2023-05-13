Racing Post logo
14:55 Killarney

'She's in great form and loves Killarney' - Anna Bunina bids to repeat last year's success

ANNA BUNINA ridden by Sean Bowen wins at AYR 2/4/22Photograph by Grossick Racing Photography 0771 046 1723
Anna Bunina; out to win again at her beloved KillarneyCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
14:55 KillarneyEasyclean Tourist Attraction Mares Hurdle (Listed Race)
Hurdle Turf, Listed
Going:Good To Yielding
Runners:9
Class:
Distance:2m 1f
RTV

Anna Bunina will try to make it three from three at the track in the Listed Easyclean Tourist Attraction Mares Hurdle (2.55), a race she won last year. 

John McConnell said the seven-year-old mare is in top shape before her crack at back-to-back wins in the 2m1f contest, and a repeat of her second to Echoes In Rain in a Grade 1 at the Punchestown festival would make her very hard to beat. 

McConnell said: "Anna Bunina is in great form and loves Killarney. She won the race last year and I'd be hopeful she might be able to win it again. She ran a cracker at Punchestown last time."

Anna Bunina is rated 142, the same mark as her main danger Party Central, who was last seen winning a Flat maiden at Gowran Park, the form of which has since been franked by the runner-up.

Gordon Elliott said: "Party Central is a smart mare with a good turn of foot and we were delighted with her at Gowran. She'll come on for that and this looked like a nice race for her."

The other Listed race on the card is the Oyster Tavern Handicap Hurdle (3.25). Topweight Magnor Glory will try to add to his previous course success under the in-form Mike O'Connor, who has already ridden four winners this season and sits joint top of the jockeys' championship with Rachael Blackmore. 

Elliott, who won the race in 2019 with Star Maker, runs Gordons Aura and Glan. Speaking about their chances, the trainer said: "We were hoping Gordons Aura would run well at Punchestown but he came down at the first. Glan is a nice mare and has a turn of foot so hopefully the ground will suit her."

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 13 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 13 May 2023
