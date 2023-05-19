'She's improving and thriving every day' - can this filly make a big impression on the Classic markets?

Bluestocking, the filly who went into plenty of notebooks and trackers when impressing at Salisbury last September, finally gets the chance to prove if she is up to contesting the Betfred Oaks – but that race may come too soon anyway.

Trained by Ralph Beckett, who won the Oaks with Look Here and Talent, Bluestocking is by Camelot from a splendid Juddmonte family and had been under consideration for trials at Lingfield and York.

She is a general 14-1 for the Epsom Classic, which takes place in just 13 days.

Juddmonte's Barry Mahon said: "We've just had to wait a bit longer than ideal for her to come to us, but Ralph has been very happy with her this week and says she's improving and thriving every day. She's ready to start, although we'd love to have had a run into her by now and this might make the Oaks a little bit difficult if we're up to that level.

"This is a nice starting point close to home and if she's competitive we can decide about the Ribblesdale or Irish Oaks, but she's a nice filly – one full of promise."

The last Oaks winner to run in this race was Dancing Rain, second in 2011 before going on to triumph at Epsom.

"She's a once-race maiden winner at Salisbury so has to improve," Mahon added. "She was green on her debut, but when the penny dropped her acceleration was impressive. We're hopeful about her, but we're still only learning about her."

John and Thady Gosden won this Listed contest 12 months ago with Nashwa, who subsequently recorded Classic glory in the Prix de Diane.

Nashwa: successful for the Gosden outfit at Newbury last year Credit: Mark Cranham

In Inner Space and Lmay, they boast a pair of unexposed sorts and joint-trainer Thady Gosden said: "Inner Space ran over seven furlongs in the Nell Gwyn when it was deep ground and she should enjoy stepping up in trip on a sounder surface.

"Lmay ran well to be second at Haydock last time and this is a big step up but she should enjoy the trip."

Last year's May Hill winner Polly Pott has already contested a Classic, finishing down the field in the 1,000 Guineas, but her connections are keen to draw a line under that.

She is owned by Andrew and Jane Megson, whose racing interests are managed by Harry Dunlop, who used to train Polly Pott.

He said: "The ground was too testing and it may have come too quickly in the season, but we're hopeful a mile and a quarter will suit her better as will a sounder surface, which might be more important."

Aidan O'Brien has a grip on the Oaks via stunning Cheshire Oaks winner Savethelastdance, who heads the betting at 6-4, but he still fields recent Leopardstown winner Warm Heart.

