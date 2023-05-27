'She's grown again and looks like a colt' - star filly Nashwa back in action at Saint-Cloud

The classy Nashwa makes her much-awaited seasonal reappearance and will take on five rivals in the Group 2 Prix Corrida at Saint-Cloud on Sunday.

The daughter of Frankel carried all before her in the ten-furlong division last summer when she won the Group 1 Prix Diane at Chantilly and followed up against her seniors at the same level in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

She narrowly missed out next time when second in the Group 1 Prix de l'Opera under Hollie Doyle before losing the race at the start when fourth in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Keeneland on her latest start.

Doyle said: "I'm looking forward to getting back on Nashwa, who has been a flagbearer for Blue Diamond Stud by winning two Group 1 races last year.

"It's great that they've kept her in training and this looks like a nice starting point John and Thady Gosden have picked out where she doesn't have to carry a Group 1 penalty. It's a small field which should suit and hopefully she'll run a big race.

"I had a sit on her last week and she's done very well from three to four. She's grown again and looks like a colt to be honest, which is what you want to see. You'd like to think this is right race for her and it may be quick ground as it's warm out there but that shouldn't be a problem."

Nashwa and Hollie Doyle in action on the Limekilns round gallop

Reflecting on Nashwa's final start last season, Doyle added: "I wasn't as quick as I wanted to be out of the stalls at the Breeders' Cup and it was a rough race around Keenelend, which is sharp enough. She just got knocked around on the inside rail and she did well to finish fourth."

Nashwa takes on Above The Curve, who is also Group 1 winner after landing the Prix Saint-Alary at Longchamp last year but failed to shine on her seasonal debut when last of seven in the Mooresbridge Stakes.

Trainer Joseph O'Brien said: "This is a good race for her. She's come on for her first run back and she's run well in France before, so hopefully she can give a good account of herself."

German runner India returns to France following her success in the Group 3 Prix Allez France at Longchamp last month and will take on Mqse De Sevigne (second), Baiykara (fifth) and Romagna Mia (sixth) once more.

"It was always the plan to go to the Prix Corrida and I think she is good to go," said India's trainer Waldemar Hickst. "Faster ground should be no problem to her at Saint-Cloud. She ran very well on good ground last autumn as well as in the soft. Cristian [Demuro] has ridden lots for me and we'll discuss tactics beforehand."

