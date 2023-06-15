'She's entitled to step up into this class' - who fancies their chances in the Munster Oaks?

Last year's winner Rosscarbery is the class act and will be running for the first time in the colours of Lady Bamford, owner of Oaks heroine Soul Sister.

Rosscarbery is one of two runners for Paddy Twomey. He is also represented by Final Gesture, who made such a striking Irish debut in a Listed race at Gowran Park last month.

It can't have been an easy decision for Twomey's stable jockey Billy Lee. He has stayed loyal to Rosscarbery, though, and with an official rating of 110 she should be hard to beat if ready to do herself justice on her return from a 240-day absence.

She was last seen finishing a creditable fifth to Emily Upjohn in the Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot in October, and prior to that was fourth to Kyprios in the Irish St Leger. That is very strong form in the context of this Group 3 and she looks a worthy favourite.

Final Gesture, twice a winner in France for Alex Pantall, was a revelation on her first start in Ireland. She cost €925,000 at the Arqana December Sale and couldn't have made more of an impression in landing the Listed Vintage Tipple Stakes by five lengths. That display earned her a Racing Post Rating of 107.

Paddy Twomey: saddles two in this Group 3 Credit: Laura Green

While Twomey looks to hold the aces here, Dermot Weld, who won the Munster Oaks three times between 2009 and 2012, is represented by impressive Leopardstown maiden winner Azazat.

Having finished third to Oaks runner-up Savethelastdance on her first start at three in April, she beat the colts fair and square back at Leopardstown over this trip. She has different ground to contend with now, but looks smart.

Aidan O'Brien is, unsurprisingly, the most successful trainer in the history of this Group 3, but Lambada and Library are only rated in the 90s and both appear to have plenty on their plate.

Eight of the last nine winners of this were priced 3-1 or shorter, the exception being 20-1 shot Santa Monica in 2017.

What they say

Paddy Twomey, trainer of Rosscarbery and Final Gesture

Rosscarbery is good and ready to start back. She had a great year last year and we’re looking forward to another good campaign for her. She won this last year and it’s a nice race for her to start off in. I was delighted with Final Gesture at Gowran. She has earned herself a spot in a race like this and she has race fitness on her side too.

Dermot Weld, trainer of Azazat

It's her first time into Group company, but I think she is entitled to take the step up in class after what she did at Leopardstown. I've been pleased with her progress since she won her maiden too.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Thunder Roll

She ran well at Leopardstown and we think she has come forward again since then. It would be great to get some more black type for her.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.