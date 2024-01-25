'She's been working nicely and looks a happy filly' - Guineas heroine Mawj returns in Group 1 Jebel Hatta

Moved from its usual Super Saturday slot in early March, the Jebel Hatta has attracted a star name in last year's 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj .

Saeed bin Suroor's filly subsequently won a 1m1f Grade 1 in the US and went close to landing the Breeders' Cup Mile at Santa Anita when last seen in November, being denied on the line by Master Of The Seas, who had earlier finished third in the Jebel Hatta.

With a generous sex allowance, Mawj is the clear standout on the figures, but the form of her stable is a concern. Bin Suroor has won this race three times since it gained Group 1 status but is winless from 27 starters in the UAE this season and his only top-three finisher was a runner-up in December.

Among the opposition is the Richard Fahey-trained Spirit Dancer , part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson and most recently a winner of the Group 2 Bahrain International Trophy.

That form has been let down by fourth-placed Real World – a stablemate of Mawj – although he goes again in the Group 2 Al Fahidi Fort earlier on the card.

Charlie Appleby never seems to be too far away when it comes to the good turf races at Meydan. He has three Jebel Hatta winners to his name and runs three this year, with the promising Measured Time being the apparent choice of William Buick.

Measured Time (right): the mount of William Buick from three Charlie Appleby contenders Credit: Mark Cranham

Ottoman Fleet (Mickael Barzalona) could get closer to Measured Time than when they finished first and third in last month's Group 2 Al Rashidiya over the Jebel Hatta course and distance, but Buick's mount has the potential to take his form to another level.

Race analysis by Ron Wood

What they say

Julio Olascoaga, trainer of El Patriota

He earned the chance to run in this after his good result last time out. The opposition could not be stronger but we’re confident he will continue to run well.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Measured Time, Ottoman Fleet and Highland Avenue

Measured Time was an impressive winner of the Al Rashidiya and has done well physically since. This will be more of a test, with Mawj and San Donato in the field, but he heads into it in great order. Ottoman Fleet has proved ultra-consistent over this trip and doesn’t know how to run a bad race. I’m sure he'll give his usual running. Highland Avenue has been competitive at Group level and was unlucky to get stuck wide in the Al Rashidiya. Hopefully he can get a better run around this time.

Richard Brown, spokesman for Wathnan Racing, owners of Silawi

It's a bit of a fact finding mission in what looks a deep race. He ran well to be second in the Qatar Derby but this is a big step up.

Saeed bin Suroor, trainer of Mawj

This will be her first race since the Breeders’ Cup and she has enjoyed the winter in Dubai. She's been working nicely and looks a happy filly at the moment. She's shown in the past that a mile is her best trip, although she won over nine furlongs at Keeneland in the autumn. This looks a nice race to start her season and I'm very happy with her.

Reporting by David Milnes

