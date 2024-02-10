'She's a mare we've liked from day one' - Brighterdaysahead out to maintain unbeaten record in Listed novice hurdle

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

The 2m5f Listed Apple's Jade Mares Novice Hurdle at Navan, named in honour of the winner of 11 Grade 1s, could provide a winner in a similar mould if the unbeaten Brighterdaysahead can land her fifth start on the bounce.

Gordon Elliott has always held the five-year-old in high regard and she looked a bright prospect when thundering 13 lengths clear in a bumper at Gowran Park 12 months ago. She followed that with another smooth success in the lucrative sales bumper at Fairyhouse and has taken to hurdles seamlessly in two starts this season.

She justified cramped odds in style on her jumping debut at Thurles but it was her Grade 3 success at Down Royal in November when she confirmed herself an exciting prospect in earning quotes of 7-2 for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Despite his mount lacking the experience of her rivals, Jack Kennedy always cut a confident figure and she travelled with plenty of venom before galloping four and three-quarter lengths clear of Banntown Girl. She has displayed a tendency to jump slightly left, so this track could elicit another step forward, and she can confirm herself a leading contender for Cheltenham with another victory.

Elliott said: "Brighterdaysahead is a mare we’ve liked from day one and she hasn’t put a foot wrong yet. Jack [Kennedy] loved the way she won at Down Royal and it was always the plan to come here afterwards."

He also saddles Mel Munroe , who has some nice bits of form, most notably when runner-up to Encanto Bruno and Croke Park this season. She receives 7lb from her stablemate but might not like the ground too testing.

Elliott said: "Mel Monroe is a nice mare too, who has put together some good runs this season. Hopefully, she puts her best foot forward here and can be competitive."

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.