'She'll love the ground, track and trip' - key trainer quotes for the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter

Guetapan Collonges has long threatened to win a valuable marathon chase, and Charlie Longsdon is hoping the fitting of a tongue-tie for the first time can help him make the breakthrough.

Fourth behind Major Dundee in this race last year, Guetapan Collonges finished third behind My Silver Lining in the 3m5f Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick in January, the second consecutive year he had secured a top-four finish in that race. The handicapper has dropped him 1lb, and Longsdon believes he goes to Uttoxeter with a serious chance.

“He's been placed in several of the decent staying handicaps, and was fourth in this race last year,” the trainer said. “He’s been going very nicely at home, and we’re fitting a tongue-tie because he has hit a flat spot in his last two races. If we can cancel out that flat spot it will obviously improve his chance.”

Lavelle hoping Silver can turn to gold

My Silver Lining has proved a revelation since being stepped up to three miles and further over fences, boasting form figures of 15112212.

Her best two performances have come at around three miles and five furlongs on her last two starts, and there is a strong chance she may have further improvement now she tackles four and a quarter miles for the first time.

My Silver Lining: "She's passed every test so far" Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Trainer Emma Lavelle insists her mare goes to Uttoxeter with “a fighting chance”. She said: “She proved she handles very testing conditions when second at Haydock last time out.

“Hopefully she’s still at the right end of the handicap. It’s a big test on that type of ground over that type of trip, but she's passed every test so far.”

Going news

The going is officially heavy, with the odd patch of standing water. Clerk of the course Richard Fothergill said on Friday morning: “We’re raceable now, and the standing water should clear by tomorrow.

“We’ve had 35.6mm since Sunday and an unexpected 5.6mm in the last 24 hours. Heavy ground has been the story of our winter. It’s going to be very testing out there.”

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Truckers Lodge

This is his fifth run in the race. He loves the ground, that’s a big tick in the box. When he won the London National before Christmas it got bottomless and it looks like it’s going to get very testing again. He’s not getting any younger but he’s in good shape.

Jamie Snowden, trainer of Farceur Du Large

He came to us from Ireland. He had very good back-form over there, but it tailed off a bit. He benefited from running in the two military races at Sandown, and won them nicely. He's up 6lb in a deeper race, but goes there in great order. He’ll handle the ground and will stay the trip.

Fergal O’Brien, trainer of Autonomous Cloud

He was disappointing at Chepstow. We got him back, freshened him up, and I hope his owners’ patience can be rewarded. He should run a nice race.

Harry Fry, trainer of Ask Me Early

I was delighted with his win in a veterans’ chase at Exeter. I've always felt he had some sort of National in him. He seems in good form, and will keep going all day. The Midlands Grand National card has been a good fixture for us over the years. Ask Me Early won the novice handicap chase on this card three years ago. We always like to target it, and there is even more prize-money this year because it's a Premier racing fixture.

Andy Irvine, trainer of Gold Clermont

She will love the ground, track and trip. The only negative is that she races from out of the handicap. That’s three out of four boxes ticked so we’ve got to have a go. She’s only eight, and I feel she’s still improving. The ground was officially heavy for the Eider at Newcastle, but it had dried out loads beforehand. One of her very best performances came on really testing ground at Fakenham – she bolted up that day. With only 9st 13lb on her back she must have a chance.

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content