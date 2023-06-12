'She'll enjoy the fast ground' - analysis and trainer quotes for a hot Salisbury handicap

Three-year-olds have cleaned up in this fillies' handicap with a perfect ten from ten successes in the past decade, yet a couple of older horses are prominent in the early market. They are Spirit Of The Bay and Timeless Melody , who will each be tasked with conceding 15lb to the youngsters in the field.

Spirit Of The Bay denied a well-bred short-priced favourite when victorious in a 1m2f handicap for horses aged four and older at Haydock last time, but after 21 starts she lacks the same scope for progress as Timeless Melody, who has only raced four times.

Timeless Melody was sent off as the well-backed 2-1 favourite for an Ascot handicap that often throws up a Group 1 performer – Urban Fox won it for the William Haggas stable in 2018 – but there were no obvious excuses for her midfield finish.

The fact Haggas is 4-8 in Salisbury handicaps in the past four seasons is an encouraging statistic for Timeless Melody's supporters, but lightly raced three-year-olds Dayzee and Spring Fever might have her measure with the lofty weight concession.

This is a first try on turf for Dayzee and the switch could easily unlock further improvement. Fast ground should suit her, while Spring Fever, a daughter of Dubawi whose dam reached a peak Racing Post Rating of 110, is surely well treated off 7lb higher than for her Redcar success in a warm 1m2f handicap a fortnight ago.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly had to wait for a run and managed to score with plenty in hand when in the clear. An opening mark of 74 looked a snip there, and she could have Pattern-race targets in line before long with the promise of plenty more to come.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Clive Cox, trainer of Spirit Of The Bay

She's giving a lot of weight away to her younger competitors but we were delighted with the way she won at Haydock and hopefully that win will give her some confidence. She's developed into a nice, strong mare.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Spring Fever

She's a progressive filly who won well over this sort of trip at Redcar last time and has been in great form since.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Totnes

She's a beautiful daughter of Kingman. I think she’ll enjoy the fast ground and she’s looked in good shape at home.

Tom Marquand, rider of Timeless Melody

She won nicely at Leicester and really stayed on well over seven furlongs under Adam [Farragher]. She's now up to a mile and a quarter so hopefully that brings about a bit of improvement so she can get her head back in front again.

Reporting by Maddy Playle

