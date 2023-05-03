'She should be suited by this track and trip' - can progressive Kensington continue on winning trail?

South African jockey Collen Storey struck up a successful partnership with last year and the daughter of Frankel followed her career-best second at Kempton in October with a comfortable victory at Wolverhampton, when she didn’t need to improve to break her duck.

She will need to progress to make a successful handicap debut in what looks to be a strong older-horse handicap here, though. So what can we expect on her return from 199 days off?

If pedigree is anything to go by, then big things are anticipated. Her grand-dam is the four-time top-level winner Islington and she is from the family of German Group 1 scorer Greek Dance. She could make a mockery of this race off a mark of just 78 if she can live up to her bloodlines.

is another bred in the purple. She is a half-sister to Group 3 winner Hazel Lavery and that mare is the dam of the top-class Group 1-winning miler The Revenant.

Hazel Lavery relished testing ground and the same can be said for The Revenant, so that bodes well for Lady Labelle's prospects of handling the prevailing soft going at Salisbury.

and are the two in the race who will definitely relish conditions and the latter appears to have the stronger claims after a good second at Wolverhampton last time. Kevin Stott has been booked to ride for Michael Blake and it’s his first ride for the yard.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Roger Charlton, joint-trainer of

Lingfield didn’t work out for him last time but he’d been pretty consistent on the all-weather before that. A track like Salisbury should suit him and any ease in the ground should be no issue as he’s by Lope de Vega. Hopefully he can get his head in front and James Doyle knows him well.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Kensington

Collen Storey gets on well with her and rides her at home as well as in her races. She’s had a good winter and should be suited by this track and trip, although she could be better drawn than stall 11.

David Egan, rider of

I rode him on a couple of occasions last year and he gave me a good feel. He’s entitled to have come on for his first run back on the all-weather. He won over a mile and four at Galway last year so should be okay with this trip on a galloping track.

Michael Blake, trainer of Eagle Court

He made huge improvement between his first and second run for us on the all-weather at Wolverhampton, which would be a tight enough track for him. This trip of a mile and a half is a minimum for him so if there isn’t a decent gallop on we’ll make one.

Mark Usher, trainer of

We could do with the ground drying up a bit for him. If it does and the rain stays away he would have a good each-way shout in the race.

Reporting by David Milnes

