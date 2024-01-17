'She should be competitive in this grade' - analysis and key quotes for the Southwell feature

With the lack of a natural front-runner in the 1m3f feature at Southwell and the pace picture could be muddling. There are several in the field with recent form at staying trips and they are presumed the most vulnerable if the gallop is sedate.

Valsad , Barenboim , Sonnerie Power , Haveyoumissedme , Cavern Club , Tenerife Sunshine and Furzig have all contested at least one race over 1m5f or further in their past six outings, and someone taking the initiative is essential for them.

Perhaps it will pay to side with those who possess proven speed over shorter. Qaasid fits the bill, but is tackling race-fit opposition on his return from 201 days off.

A turn of foot is Queen Of Ipanema's most potent weapon but there is a feeling the handicapper may finally have her measure. Queen Of Ipanema began her winning spree for George Boughey off an official rating of 52 in October 2022 and has been placed to excellent effect to reach a mark of 86 (six further victories). She struggled off that mark in a similar race at Newcastle last time.

That leaves Tiger Beetle and Howth. In recent starts Tiger Beetle has scored twice over 1m1½f at Wolverhampton and ran a sound race in defeat over course and distance last time, coming from last to third.

Howth , who competed in races like the Royal Lodge for Aidan O'Brien as a two-year-old, has slipped to a winnable mark for Mick Appleby. He didn't stay 1m4½f at Newcastle following a four-month break in December and should build on that down in trip off 2lb lower with Rossa Ryan back on board.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Jamie Osborne, trainer of Valsad

It looks like his best form was at this track over a very similar distance when Saffie [Osborne, previous jockey] rode him in the Racing League. He's been working well and I'd be hoping he can leave his last two runs behind. If he returns to anything like his best form, he's going to have a live chance.

George Boughey, trainer of Queen Of Ipanema

She was probably a bit out of her grade the last day in a 0-105 and we thought she would take a bit of beating the start before that when she won. In this sort of grade she should be competitive. Ten furlongs looks like her sort of trip but I'm hopeful she can get the 11 furlongs around Southwell.

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Qaasid

He enjoyed a good winter last year and we see him as primarily an all-weather horse. He's in really good form, he's a course-and-distance winner and we expect him to run well but come on a touch for it. He's a big horse and you'd expect him to tighten up a little bit, but we're looking forward to seeing him run.

Marco Botti, trainer of Cavern Club

He won at Newmarket last year and then ran a good race at Doncaster. He didn't quite stay the mile and six last time ,so this mile and three will suit him better. He's in good form and he won on the all-weather last year at Kempton, so we know he handles the surface. He looks well and hopefully he's there with a decent chance.

Reporting by Maddy Playle

