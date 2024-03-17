'She must have a big chance of going one better' - analysis and key quotes for £14,000 Newcastle handicap

This is a race open only to jockeys who, between March 2, 2023 and March 1, 2024 rode 30 or fewer winners in Flat races in Britain, and carries guaranteed prize-money of £14,000.

The dual course-and-distance winner Percy Willis is now 2lb lower than when last successful in October. The six-year-old made late headway over an inadequate trip at Wolverhampton on his most recent start.

He did well to come from off a steady pace behind Siempre Arturo that day to finish third, and will be much better suited by this stiffer stamina test.

Gold Aura , without a win in six runs for Richard Hannon, went close last time out over a mile and a quarter at Newcastle on her fourth start since joining Jack Jones. The handicapper put her up 3lb for a head second to Explorers Way, but Brandon Wilkie offsets that with his 5lb claim.

Gold Aura promises to stay this longer trip based on that performance, and should make a bold bid.

The Ewan Whillans-trained Bella Bluesky , who regularly competes at around two and a half miles over hurdles, has done well on the all-weather this winter, winning at Wolverhampton and Southwell.

She again ran well when second to Bobby Shaftoe at this track last Tuesday and, in effect, is 7lb lower this time with Archie Young able to claim 7lb.

A peak-form mare who receives plenty of weight from most of her rivals, she must have a big chance of going one better.

Analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Jedd O'Keeffe, trainer of Percy Willis

He's a victim of never having a true pace to run at, which is what he needs as he's a hold-up horse. He's in great shape, so – with a bit of luck – can hopefully go close.

Jim Goldie, trainer of Spanish Hustle

He's fit and well and I'd like to think he'd run a big race as he didn't run too badly the last time he ran on the all-weather at Newcastle. Ethan Jones seems a good, young rider. He's inexperienced, but with that takes 7lb off and he's a Richard Hughes lad, so he's coming from the right place.

Jack Jones: trainer of Gold Aura Credit: john grossick

Jack Jones, trainer of Gold Aura

She seemed to relax last time and saw her race out well over a mile-two, and will be ridden patiently to come from behind. Fingers crossed, she should have a good chance.

Ewan Whillans, trainer of Bella Bluesky

She's been in good form and ran well enough last time, but it was a tactical race and she should have every chance here. Archie [Young] takes 7lb off, which will probably help her as well and it might make the difference in a trappy race.

Liam Bailey, trainer of Yakhabar

He'd been off since August before he won at Newcastle last month and may have bounced when he ran last time, but it was also over two miles and he might not have stayed either. On that win, he'd have a right chance and mine have been running well, so hopefully this is enough time between his last run as he does like a bit of space between his races.

Reporting by James Burn

