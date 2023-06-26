'She loves it at Beverley' - analysis and quotes for a competitive 1m2f handicap

'Met trouble', 'not ideally placed', 'caught further back than ideal' and 'not seen to best effect' feature in my appraisals of the eight runners' last-time-out performances, and another tactical affair could be in the offing in this 1m2f handicap.

Form pick Westernesse, who was bought out of Dermot Weld's yard for 52,000gns at the horses-in-training sale last October, should have the speed to cope given his breakthrough win came over a mile.

Things didn't go his way at York last time and jockey Danny Tudhope will no doubt be aiming to sit handier than Mark Winn was able to.

Bashful looks a solid alternative given he beat Shine On Brendan and Westernesse at Hamilton last month before recording a career-best Racing Post Rating on the Flat when going in again at Newcastle last week following wind surgery. He probably wants a shower or three to hit Beverley, however.

Charlie Johnston's Bobby's Blessing could be the fly in the ointment. He enters handicaps having had just two starts in his debut season at four. The half-brother to the talented, but quirky Atalanta's Boy performed well on both occasions when conceding heaps of weight to his rivals.

He made a winning start here last month and very much looked in need of a step up to this kind of trip when third at Lingfield 12 days later.

Gemma Tutty has two live chances in Strawman and Freak Out, Casilli bids for course win number six, while Frankendael will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing run last time, when he reportedly bled.

Race analysis by Andrew Cooper

What they say

Gemma Tutty, trainer of Strawman and Freak Out

Strawman hasn’t been to Beverley since winning on his stable debut for my mum nearly two years ago. He makes life hard for himself by usually being a bit slow into stride, but hopefully with the smallish field he’ll claw them back – the stiff finish should really suit. Freak Out ran really well there last time where he was a little bit unlucky in running. He didn’t get out until it was too late, so if he goes there in similar heart you’d have to hope he wouldn’t be too far away.

Mick Easterby, joint-trainer of Casilli

She’ll go very well. She’s in very good form and loves it at Beverley. This is a drop in grade and Billy Garritty will get a good tune out of her. Trip, ground and track are all in her favour so hopefully she’ll put in a good effort.

Jim Goldie, trainer of Shine On Brendan

He’s in good order and we’re hoping for a good run. He had a terrific season last year, so we're probably high enough in the weights, but he’s slowly coming down to a workable mark. Track and distance will suit and he tends to run well at this time of the year, so he shouldn’t be far away granted a clear run.

Reporting by Harry Wilson

