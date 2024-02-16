'She looks very fit and ready to run' - key quotes and analysis for the Reynoldstown Novices' Chase

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

The picture for the novice chases at the Cheltenham Festival is becoming clearer all the time and punters with a long-term interest in Grey Dawning or Il Est Francais should pay close attention to the Reynoldstown.

Apple Away , the short-priced favourite for this Grade 2, has twice been blown away by Grey Dawning in novice chases and their latest meeting at Warwick left clock-watchers purring over the winner’s potential.

That leads us nicely on to Kilbeg King , who completed the course faster than King George winner Hewick did when toiling 14 and a half lengths behind Il Est Francais in the Kauto Star on Boxing Day.

The fact that the two pulled-up horses that day, Marble Sands and Giovinco, have landed handicaps off 141 and 146 since gives the form additional substance.

If Kilbeg King storms home in the Reynoldstown to boost the Kauto Star form line further, serious conversations should be taking place in France regarding Il Est Francais’s Turners entry, despite connections saying they will be staying at home this spring ahead of the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris.

It would be naive to ignore Paul Nicholls’ unbeaten chaser Brave Kingdom – who will presumably vie for the early lead with Apple Away – for all he has something to find on Racing Post Ratings with the peak efforts of the big two in this sphere. He is evidently a Graded performer in the making judged on his smooth triumph at Newbury in December over in-form handicappers Pulling Stumps and Theatre Man, who have enhanced their profiles since.

Henry’s Friend is another fast improver arriving via handicaps who we are yet to get to the bottom of. Ben Pauling’s decision to apply first-time cheekpieces is an interesting move given his tendency to idle when in front, although this is hot company.

Perhaps Henry's Friend's other initial entry in the Swinley Handicap Chase later on this card would have provided the easier opportunity.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Brave Kingdom

He’s come good over fences. He had problems and missed a lot of time, but he has won well at Plumpton and Newbury this season. He has to improve again but I’m very happy with him. It’s a step up from a novice handicap to a Grade 2, but he’s had a nice bit of time since his last run and hopefully he should run well.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Henry's Friend

He's improving all the time, he's won his last two races and not been extended to do so. He only does what he has to and I'm looking forward to seeing where he sits among these good novice chasers.

Ben Pauling: runs the progressive Henry's Friend

Anthony Honeyball, trainer of Kilbeg King

He should like Ascot as he's won around Punchestown and this looks the right race for him. We had planned to get a run into him there last month, but the meeting was off.

Dan Skelton, trainer of The King Of Ryhope

He’s obviously got a big job on at the numbers, but he stayed the trip well last year over hurdles. There aren't many runners and it’s worth a few quid, so we thought we’d have a pop. This will give us an idea of where we’ll go for the rest of the season.

Lucinda Russell, trainer of Apple Away

She looks very fit and ready to run. This is a bit more experience before she goes to Cheltenham and may give us an idea as to which race we run her in. My only real question is the undulating, right-handed track, but she won well at Leicester.

Reporting by David Milnes

Read more . . .

'The dream is still alive' - L'Homme Presse connections hoping he can lay down Gold Cup marker at Ascot

'I couldn't be happier with him' - trainer quotes and big-race analysis for Haydock's Grand National Trial

'We've had this in mind for a long time' - Shan Blue bids to return to former glories but there are lots of others with chances

'He can only improve' - Rare Edition bids to build on Kempton victory as he steps up in distance

'My eyes are definitely on the Champion Hurdle' - Colonel Mustard heads to Wincanton to tee up Cheltenham Festival bid

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.