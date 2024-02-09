'She looks tough to beat' - can Maskada take advantage of race conditions to land Listed Opera Hat at Naas?

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Henry de Bromhead thwarted Willie Mullins' bid for six in a row in this 2m Listed mares' chase last year when Magic Daze got the better of Dinoblue and he could hold the key again with Maskada .

De Bromhead's latest challenger has some excellent form to her name, particularly on her favoured soft ground. She landed two competitive handicap chases last season, most notably when galloping six and a half lengths clear in the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival.

She was 18 lengths behind Mullins' reopposing Allegorie De Vassy at Clonmel in November but shaped as if she would benefit from that reappearance after eight months off and duly did so the following month with an encouraging third behind El Fabiolo in the Hilly Way Chase.

Stablemate Jungle Boogie, who finished fourth, boosted the form when landing a Grade 3 at Tramore next time and Maskada should prove difficult to beat now. She is in receipt of weight all round and conditions look ideal.

Dual Grade 2 winner Allegoire De Vassy is capable of a high level of form, best illustrated by her runner-up effort behind Impervious in the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham last season. She renews rivalry with Riviere D'Etel after finishing a remote second to her at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day.

The Rich Ricci-owned mare clearly wasn't at her best that day but has questions to answer on the back of that, particularly as this is her first attempt at the minimum trip.

Riviere D'Etel is a classy, dependable mare for Gordon Elliott and has put in two smart efforts over fences this campaign. She mixed it with the boys at this trip in the Fortria Chase at Navan, finishing runner-up to Captain Guinness, before defeating Allegorie De Vassy over 2m5½f.

The drop back should pose no issue, given her form with Blue Lord and Ferny Hollow over a similar trip two seasons ago, and she could be slightly underestimated in the market at 4-1.

Mullins also saddles Instit , who is held by Riviere D'Etel and Allegorie De Vassy on recent form, and the field is completed by the Con O'Keeffe-trained Silent Approach . She has been in good nick of late and her excellent jumping should prove an asset over this distance.

What they say

Paul Townend, rider of Allegorie De Vassy

She was well beaten at Fairyhouse but was giving Riviere D'Etel 8lb and is giving her only 2lb this time. She ran well below herself that day and Riviere D'Etel looked back to her best, but we'll try again. Maskada is well treated here with the race conditions and is rated the same as us. We have to give her weight and that'll make her tough to beat but we'll do what we can.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Riviere D'Etel

It was great to see her come back herself at Fairyhouse. We know from her younger days that she's a seriously talented mare when on song and she put it all together last time out. It looks an even hotter race here but she's done well since Fairyhouse and we're hoping for another big run.

Con O'Keeffe, trainer of Silent Approach

She's in against some of the best mares but we'll take our chance. We're hoping the drop back to two miles will be okay but it's a learning process.

