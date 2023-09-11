'She looks to have a lively chance' - Echoes In Rain the star name in classy Listed contest

Echoes In Rain moved as menacingly as anything into the Ascot home straight in the Gold Cup but her stamina gave way in what was a strongly run event over two and a half miles, so it is no surprise to see her drop in trip for this.

She returns to the scene of her Connacht Hotel Handicap success of 2022, the day Patrick Mullins finally ended his hoodoo in the prestigious amateur affair.

Since then Echoes In Rain has brought her form to a new level. She was a wide-margin winner of the Grade 1 Mares Champion Hurdle at the Punchestown festival and even though she only finished eighth in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, she did hit an in-running low of 6-1 on Betfair and earned a Racing Post Rating of 106 for the display.

She brings a touch of class to this Listed contest for Willie Mullins, who has won two of the last six runnings with Airlie Beach (2017) and Diamond Hill (2019). The jumps maestro is also represented by Lot Of Joy , but she is only rated 93 and has plenty to find on the figures.

Dermot Weld seemed to have a decent record in practically every race at Ballybrit and he has won this three times since 2015. Azazat has cheekpieces on for the first time and has been consistent all season. She steps back up to a mile and a half for this, the trip over which she was runner-up in the Munster Oaks in June.

A worrying stat for Azazat is that you have to rewind to Baby Pink in 2018 to find the last successful three-year-old. The last four winners have been four, five (twice) and six.

Amusement has plenty of solid form, but she is 1-11 and was a shade disappointing at Newmarket last time in what looked to have been a shrewd piece of placing by Donnacha O'Brien. She broke better than she usually does there and slow starts have been a black mark against her this campaign.

She does have three three-figure RPRs to her name this season, though, and was third to Emily Dickinson in the Group 2 Curragh Cup. A repeat of that would put her right in the mix.

Thanks Monica is an interesting contender for Ralph Beckett, given he has only sent two runners to Galway before. She made a lot of the running in a Listed race at Clairefontaine last time and Gary Carroll could dictate the early tempo here too.

The Oyster Stakes has been a paradise for punters, with six of the last seven favourites all obliging in recent years.

What they say

Paddy Twomey, trainer of Final Gesture

She's been consistent all year and this track and these conditions will suit her well. We're looking forward to running her.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Echoes In Rain and Lot Of Joy

I don't think the rain will inconvenience Echoes In Rain at all and she looks to have a lively chance. Lot Of Joy has a bit to find on ratings but I'm hoping she might get a bit of black type. She has run well at the track before without hitting the target.

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Amusement

She's been a solid, consistent filly and she will handle the stiff track. Any rain that falls at Galway won't do her chances any harm at all and we're hoping she'll run a good race.

Dermot Weld, trainer of Azazat

She's well and all set for a competitive renewal of the race. The track, the trip and the ground should suit her fine.

