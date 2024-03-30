'She looks to have a great chance' - can Jade De Grugy bounce back 17 days after losing unbeaten record at Cheltenham?

A fitting cast of young mares for a race named in honour of one of the best mares of the modern era in Honeysuckle, the 2019 winner of this, who became a mammy for the first time a few days ago.

Willie Mullins is chasing an eighth win in this Grade 1 and a third in a row after the victories of Brandy Love (2022) and Ashroe Diamond (2023) and the champion trainer unleashes a team of ten in that quest.

Jade De Grugy lost her unbeaten record in the mares' novice hurdle at Cheltenham and it wasn't to Brighterdaysahead either. It was Golden Ace who beat both of the highly touted Irish mares.

Nothing went right for Jade De Grugy that day. She lost her pitch after the second-last and made her challenge alone down the centre of the track, while the main action happened towards the nearside rail.

The step back up in trip is sure to suit Jade De Grugy and she is already a winner around Fairyhouse, so it might prove foolish to write her off. If 17 days has been enough to recover from those festival exertions, she remains the one to beat.

The official ratings suggest otherwise. Jetara is the highest-rated runner in the race with a mark of 140 and her recent third against the boys in a Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival can almost certainly be upgraded as she made mistakes, was very keen in the early stages, and Rachael Blackmore even lost her irons at one stage. The fact she was beaten only three lengths was testament to her ability.

She was presumably kept away from the Cheltenham Festival to wait for this and she ticks plenty of boxes. This is a Grade 1 Jessica Harrington has never won.

The last three mares to win this race have been six-year-olds, so Jetara fits that criterion, as does Fun Fun Fun , who also took on the geldings last time. She quickened clear after the last to put daylight between herself and Mahon's Way after the last and a repeat of that performance puts her right in the mix.

The in-form Gavin Cromwell is chasing a second victory in this Grade 1 following on from Jer's Girl in 2016 and in Bioluminescence and Only By Night he looks to have two solid chances.

The only British-based winner of this in recent times was Bitofapuzzle for Harry Fry in 2015 and Fergal O'Brien will try to add another to the roll of honour as he arrives with the prolific Springtime Promise , who is chasing a six-timer.

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of A Penny A Hundred , Cuta Des As , Friends , Iris Emery , Fun Fun Fun, Jade De Grugy, Judicieuse Allen , Paggane , Pink In The Park and Spindleberry

We’ve a big hand in this, with some valuable black type up for grabs. The trip and ground will suit Jade De Grugy and she looks to have a great chance. Patrick [Mullins] has elected to ride Fun Fun Fun who won convincingly last time out and seems to be in very good form since then. Michael [O’Sullivan] was keen to ride Spindleberry after riding her in work this week, so she has a chance. She was impressive here in January and having course form is always good. A Penny A Hundred is ridden by Pavel Slozil, who has ridden many winners in Slovakia, including in the Velka Pardubicka. Pink In The Park who has some nice form around here with Danny in the saddle. She was third in this race behind Ashroe Diamond last year. Cuta Des As has form in heavy ground, while Friends won her maiden hurdle very well at Tramore, but she might just find this ground a little testing. Irish Emery was quite impressive when winning well on the inner track at Fairyhouse in February. She’s improving and will handle the ground. Paggane took a long time to get off the mark and, while I think going out in trip will suit her, it’s going to be a tough assignment. Judicieuse Allen won on soft at Christmas, but I think she might be better on better ground going up in trip.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Bioluminescence and Only By Night

Bioluminescence won well at Limerick last time, won't mind the ground and seems in good form. Only By Night just wasn't herself over at Lingfield last time and we feel she is better than the bare form of that. It's a hot race but they look to have two nice chances.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Jetara

She seems in great form and she wasn't beaten far at Leopardstown in a Grade 1 last time. She has a great season and this would be a lovely prize to pick up, although it looks a very hot race.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Look To The West , Pastorale , Tareze and Theatre Native

They are four nice mares and they all seem in good nick. Rachael [Blackmore] is on Theatre Native, who has plenty of ability and won well enough at the track last time. Pastorale bumped into a good horse at Navan last time. Look To The West is a lovely, young mare with a bright future, and Tareze will hopefully run her race too. She's yet to get her head in front but hasn't run badly on either occasion.

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Springtime Promise

She's been a smashing mare and dug really deep to win at Sandown last time. She's improving all the time and we thought why not have a crack at this. It's a great prize and she's in great form.

