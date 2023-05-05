'She has shaped as though this sort of trip will suit her' - O'Brien looking for big run from Caroline Street

Joseph O'Brien sent out the first and third in this race last year with Tranquil Lady scoring emphatically by three lengths and he looks to have leading claims this time around too with Caroline Street and Lumiere Rock.

The 103-rated Caroline Street looks the pick of the pair and she certainly has the single best piece of form on offer by virtue of chasing home the hot 2,000 Guineas favourite Auguste Rodin in a Group 2 at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Weekend.

On that occasion, despite being sent off at 18-1, she traded at a low of evens in-running on Betfair before going down by a length and a half to earn an RPR of 101. The closest any of her rivals have got to that sort of figure was Keep In Touch in a Listed race at Newmarket last autumn when she posted an RPR of 98 after going down by halfa length to Caernarfon.

Keep In Touch's trainer Dermot Weld sent out the filly after whom the race is named to win the 1981 Oaks. He seeks a sixth Blue Wind victory today and was last successful with Tarnawa in 2019.

Keep In Touch needs to put a rather lacklustre reappearance in the Listed Salsabil Stakes at Navan behind her, though, where she was beaten over 23 lengths. The Jessica Harrington-trained Foniska was more than 20 lengths ahead of her at Navan, despite getting very hot beforehand, and an improved effort from her seems likely.

Aidan O'Brien has won this just once in the last decade with Bye Bye Baby in 2018 but Red Riding Hood looks a leading contender now that blinkers have been called for in an attempt to cure her waywardness when she hits the front. If the headgear has the desired effect, she could be the one they all have to beat.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Lumiere Rock and Caroline Street

Caroline Street ran very well on her second-last start last year at Leopardstown behind Auguste Rodin and has shaped as though this sort of trip will suit. Lumiere Rock had a good run on her reappearance at Navan and she's come on from that. Although she's penalised, we still expect her to run very well.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Diamondsareforever and Red Riding Hood

We've decided to put blinkers on Red Riding Hood as she was getting there and not concentrating. The blinkers have definitely helped step her up at home and she's a smart filly. Diamondsareforever is a very big filly and the better the ground the better she will be.

Read the rest of Saturday's previews:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.