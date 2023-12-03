'She could outclass these rivals on ground she'll relish' - analysis and key quotes for Plumpton mares' handicap hurdle

The Height Of Fame is the early favourite on the strength of a commanding nine-and-a-half-length victory at Wincanton in October.

She has failed to score in all five runs off a higher mark than the perch of 101 she ran off that day and has now been raised 7lb to 108.

However, more of a concern is the forecast rain. The Wincanton race was run on good ground and trainer Keiran Burke has said he wouldn't want to run the mare on soft ground, so conditions are likely to severely compromise her chances.

Pretending , rated 78 on the Flat after four all-weather runs (including one win and one second) for Sir Mark Prescott, doesn’t necessarily appear to have anything in hand of her hurdles mark of 103. She also has questions to answer on very testing ground.

In contrast, the likely underfoot conditions are unlikely to faze locally trained A Tickatickatiming , who boasts Plumpton form figures of 211.

Her second to Linda Moon in a mares’ bumper in April was achieved on soft going and she graduates to handicaps off a mark of 103 following her neck verdict over Goodtimecrew, who has subsequently finished second at Wincanton and is also rated 103.

Ilovethenightlife should relish the conditions assuming she is on more of a going day than when disappointing on her Wincanton reappearance.

Joe Tizzard was puzzled by that run, but she is reported to be working brilliantly and can boast plenty of class having landed a valuable Grade 2 mares’ event at Newbury on soft ground in March. She could outclass these rivals.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Ilovethenightlife

I was disappointed with her run at Wincanton. I thought she'd go well but she might have needed the run more than I thought. We're on a bit of a recovery mission but clearly she's a good mare and has been working brilliantly at home. The rain shouldn't be too bad at all as she can handle a bit of dig in the ground.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Iorens

She should have spent last year in bumpers and now she's a year stronger and better. She ran well on her first start last year and if she produces anything near to that this time she should run well.

Lucy Wadham, trainer of Pretending

Fortunately she's come out of her fall at Fakenham last time a lot better than Bryony [Frost] did. She seems to be fine and has schooled very well since, so we're looking for a clear round this time. She's fine on the soft ground so the rain shouldn't be an issue.

Ben Case, trainer of Belles Benefit

She's been a fun, tough and consistent mare for us, and while she might not be quite good enough for this race it's very good prize-money, so we're going to let her take her chance. We're not sure how she'll handle conditions with the upcoming rain but she's definitely going to run and we'll find out then.

Reporting by Catherine Macrae

