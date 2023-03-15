Sensational Shishkin headlines the main stage as we move on to day three at the festival

This is the extra day we didn't want. The Ryanair Chase is the race we didn't need and the Turners Novices' Chase was classed as non-essential too. You won't hear too many complaining about it all now.

Thursday is no longer the unloved child it once was. The golden hour in 2020, when Paisley Park followed Frodon into the winner's enclosure, gave it a rare entry into the good books and Allaho's awesomeness did no harm over the last two years either.

Even the sensational Shishkin shows his face this year. Who would have ever thought he would make a Thursday appearance at the festival? Yet here he is headlining the stage on day three and we cannot wait to see him perform in the Ryanair Chase (2.50).