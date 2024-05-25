Selective watering undertaken at the Curragh after ground quickens ahead of Irish 2,000 Guineas

Conditions have quickened slightly at the Curragh ahead of Saturday’s Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas (3.40 ) with the going on the straight course changed to good, good to firm in places.

The going description was good on the straight course for the opening day of the Guineas meeting on Friday but now mirrors the round course ahead of Saturday’s fixture which features two other Group races before the first Irish Classic of the season.

Clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said on Saturday morning: “Both tracks are now good, good to firm in places. Selective watering will commence on the round course.

“The forecast is dry today with rain moving in late afternoon around 5pm through tonight and tomorrow. Overnight they’re giving 7-8mm of rain and then showers tomorrow.”

On the volume of potential rain before Sunday’s Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas and Tattersalls Gold Cup Group 1 card, Sheridan said: “You could get a shower with 5mm or you could get a shower with 15mm.

“We have seven yards of fresh ground today and seven yards tomorrow. We’re in a good place.”

The quick ground should suit 2,000 Guineas runner-up Rosallion , who is a general 8-11 chance to go one better in the Curragh equivalent.

The Richard Hannon-trained son of Blue Point’s only defeat in four juvenile starts came when third on soft ground at Doncaster in the Champagne Stakes last September.

Rosallion made a successful debut on a going description of good to firm at Newbury last June and leads the market ahead of River Tiber, who is returning from a 238-day absence, and stablemate Haatem .

Going remains soft at Haydock

In Britain, the going remains soft, heavy in places at Haydock ahead of its Premier meeting. The first day of the meeting on Friday was run on the same going description after the track had been watered on Tuesday.

Explaining the decision to water, clerk of the course Daniel Cooper told ITV Racing's Opening Show: "On Sunday and Monday we were seeing ground going quite quick and in the end on Monday we had to change it to good to firm ground.

"There were some good places in the back straight but that good to firm was changing every day so we just had to take stock of where we were. At entry stage it was quite a quick ground description.

"We saw a complex week in forecast terms, we saw the ground deteriorating in terms of how quickly it was drying so we wanted to maintain. The rain that came was much more than was forecast, in the end we had amber warnings. That was never in our thinking, it was an unfortunate end to that strategy. It clearly didn't go the way we'd planned and we had 46mm in the end."

Haydock: five live races to be shown on ITV3 Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Cooper moved from his roles at Wincanton and Exeter to replace Haydock's longstanding clerk Kirkland Tellwright in March and added: "I think we were possibly trying to get to the right place for declarations and maybe we need to look and do things towards declarations and even after declarations. It's a 48-hour window and maybe that in itself presents more of an opportunity. That 5mm, the only intention was to maintain conditions at the start of the week."

Last year's Group 1 Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream makes his seasonal debut in the Betfred Temple Stakes (1.50 ), one of five live Haydock races to be shown on ITV3. Cooper said: "They'll be racing on the outer track today on soft ground on the straight and it's soft, heavy in places on the round course."

The ground is good, good to firm in places at Goodwood, Britain's other Premier meeting, while it is good to soft at York, where the feature William Hill Bronte Cup Fillies' Stakes (3.20 ) will be shown on ITV3 as well as the 5f handicap (2.45 ).

Updated at 10.10am

Vandeek to take on reduced field on reappearance

The field for the Group 2 Sandy Stakes (2.25 ), in which Vandeek will attempt to extend his unbeaten record to five, has been reduced to seven runners after Pandora's Gift was withdrawn.

Vandeek: Group 1 winner on his last two starts as a juvenile Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

The Chelmsford Listed winner was taken out by her trainer Stuart Williams on account of the going meaning Vandeek will take on six rivals as he attempts to make a successful seasonal debut.

Volterra, who had been prominent in the betting for Haydock's opening £100,000 Silver Bowl Handicap (1.15 ), is also a non-runner due to a temperature.

Key non-runners

Curragh

1.20 6 Go On Green (ran yesterday), 7 Gun Carriage (change in going), 9 Hill Road (coughing)

2.30 9 Easy (ground)

3.05 2 Gentleman Joe (coughing)

4.15 2 Chally Chute (change in going), 6 Titanium (ground)

5.25 6 Nestor (off feed)

Goodwood

1.30 1 Native American (bruised foot), 4 Balmacara (going), 6 Mission To Moon (going)

2.05 3 Beeley (bruised foot), 6 Lava Stream (bad scope)

2.35 13 Stage Effect (going)

Haydock

1.15 Volterra (temperature)

1.50 6 Makarova (going)

2.25 8 Pandora's Gift (going)

3.00 7 Metabolt (going)

4.45 2 Story Horse (going), 5 Sutue Alshams

York

1.35 21 Ray Vonn (abscess)

2.45 3 Democracy Dilemma (double declaration)

3.55 10 Rating (going)

5.05 3 Extrication (going), 13 Broken Spear (going)

Updated at 10.40am

