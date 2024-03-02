'It's frustrating' - Nicky Henderson's bad luck continues as Morebattle favourite Under Control ruled out

Nicky Henderson's luck continues to be in short supply after his big-race hope Under Control was ruled out of the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle (2.50) on veterinary advice.

The blow comes as the participation of reigning Champion Hurdler Constitution Hill at the Cheltenham Festival in ten days remains in the balance after the superstar talent scoped badly during the week at Kempton. A blood test on Monday may determine his participation.

Henderson suggested the travel from Lambourn to the Scottish borders track may have impacted Under Control, who was 4-1 favourite for the weekend's £120,000 feature.

The trainer said: "It's on veterinary advice, it's not the ground. It's frustrating, she's not lame or anything but sometimes travel brings this on."

Morebattle favourite Under Control has been ruled out in a blow to punters Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The form of the six-time champion trainer's stable has been in the spotlight since Constitution Hill's disappointing gallop at Kempton on Tuesday, with three of his last five runners pulling up. His only runner on Friday, 8-1 chance The Bomber Liston, was beaten 50 lengths at Newbury.

The yard have six chances on Saturday including Grade 1 winner Jango Baie. However, he has been weak in the market for the bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle (2.17), with the Ben Pauling-trained Personal Ambition backed into favourite on Saturday morning.

Posted at 12.45pm

Punters latch on to Doncaster runner Charlie Uberalles

There is high-class action across the country on Saturday but it is Doncaster runner Charlie Uberalles who is attracting significant support, according to the traders at Paddy Power.

The Grimthorpe Handicap Chase (3.40) runner has shortened to 13-2 (from 8-1) to give Cumbrian trainer Dianne Sayer one of her biggest winners.

Charlie Uberalles: leading fancy at Doncaster Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

He arrives here having outran odds of 50-1 to finish third in the Great Yorkshire Chase at the track in January and is only 1lb higher.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Some Scope has been steady at 11-4 at the front of the Grimthorpe market, but both Ashtown Lad and Charlie Uberalles have their supporters, particularly the latter who is into second favouritism.

“Punters seem to have latched on to Charlie as he wasn’t beaten far when running a fine race in third at a huge price in the Great Yorkshire Chase at this track. The way he stayed on that day has probably given them hope that the additional two furlongs here will be right up his alley.”

Skycutter is the one attracting interest in the market for the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle (2.50), with the last-time-out winner shortening to 6-1 (from 15-2). His trainer Dan Skelton has sent out a third-place finisher in this race for the last three seasons.

Paddy Power also report interest at Newbury for Fortescue, who is 100-30 (from 9-2) for the 3m2f veterans' handicap chase.

Market movers

Newbury

1.20 Fortescue 10-3 (from 9-2)

1.55 Highstakesplayer 4-1 (from 6s)

Kelso

1.42 Ilanz 100-30 (from 9-2)

2.17 Personal Ambition 11-4 (9-2)

2.50 Skycutter 6-1 (from 15-2)

3.25 Thunder Rock 4-1 (from 7s)

Doncaster

2.35 Malystic 15-4 (from 4s)

3.10 Gaye Legacy 3 (from 4s)

3.40 Charlie Uberalles 13-2 (from 8s)

Posted at 12pm

Newbury and Navan survive Saturday inspections

Newbury passed its second inspection for Saturday's Premier racing fixture – with racing at Navan also getting the green light.

The track required a second assessment due to waterlogging after 10mm of rain came overnight. Yet conditions had improved enough for the fixture, which includes the £100,000 BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase (1.55), to go ahead.

The going remains heavy, soft in places on the chase track and heavy on the hurdles track and showers are forecast throughout the afternoon.

Newbury's card is one of three to appear on ITV Racing's weekend coverage along with Kelso and Doncaster.

Navan was deemed fit for racing on Saturday morning after overnight forecast rain did not materialise. The going is heavy.

Clerk of the course Paddy Graffin said: "I'm pleased to say that the track at Navan is fit for racing and has passed our inspection.

"There was a further 3mm of rain since we called the inspection on Friday morning but thankfully the rain stopped here at around lunchtime, despite it continuing in other local areas around us.

"The team at Navan have done an outstanding job on the track and there is no longer any standing water. The ground remains heavy, and will be testing, but racing goes ahead."

Leopardstown are to inspect at 3pm for Sunday's card with snow leaving the track unraceable in places. The card features a Listed 2m5½f handicap chase (4.00).

Clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer said on Saturday: "The track at Leopardstown remains unfit for racing at present due to snow still lying in some areas. However, there's been improvement since yesterday and further thaw is expected today so we will have a further inspection at 3pm this afternoon.

"The forecast for today and tomorrow is mainly dry and bright with temperatures around 8C. Where the track is raceable, the ground is heavy on the hurdle track and soft, soft to heavy in places on the chase course following 23mm of rain in the last 24 hours."

Updated at 12pm

Kelso geared up for big day

The ground at Kelso is officially good to soft but will ride a little dead for the track's biggest fixture, which centres around the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle (2.50 ).

Clerk of the course Matthew Taylor suggested frost on Friday and Saturday morning may alter how the ground rides but he was thrilled with conditions ahead of a strong card which also includes the Grade 2 bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle (2.17 ) and bet365 Premier Chase (3.25).

Taylor said: "We got to -1.5C on Friday and -1.7C this morning with light fog but there's no concerns. We're good to soft and had 2mm overnight but the couple of days of frost might just take the life out of the grass. It could be a little dead but otherwise we're looking great.

"We've got a cloudy day – which is brilliant for low sun as we'll be jumping everything – and there is light rain due from 3pm, which is only intermittent showers."

Nicky Henderson: has a strong team at Kelso after a difficult week Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The maximum field size was raised from 16 to 18 for the Morebattle this season and the race has still filled. A £100,000 bonus is on offer if the winner can follow up at the Cheltenham Festival.

Taylor added: "The Morebattle was up from 16 to 18 and four got balloted out which shows the race is popular, it's excellent. The novice hurdle looks a strong race and to get 12 in there is great too, then Monbeg Genius is in the Premier Chase and he could be going for the National. We're delighted.

"Jonathan [Garratt, managing director], Connor [Armstrong, head groundsman] and the team made the changes to this card and we've seen it grow in popularity which is great."

Posted at 9am

Non runners

Kelso

2.50

2 Under Control (vets advice)

5.10

1 Netwell (going)

5 Cedar Hill (lame)

7 Coastguard Station (bruised foot)

Newbury

1.20

4 Secret Reprieve (going)

7 Cyclop (going)

2.25

8 Highway One O Five (going)

3.00

3 Georgi Girl (going)

3.32

1 Soaring Glory (going)

5 Galahad Quest (going)

4.05

2 Egbert (bruised foot)

3 Hitching Jacking (going)

Updated at 12pm

Read our Saturday previews:

1.55 Newbury: 'He would seem to have a proper chance' - analysis and trainer quotes for the Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury

2.17 Kelso: 'He's been aimed at this race for a long time' - analysis and quotes for Kelso's Premier Novices' Hurdle

2.50 Kelso: Nicky Henderson admits ground is a key factor for 'very good mare' Under Control - key quotes for the Morebattle Hurdle

3.25 Kelso: Monbeg Genius goes on trial for the Grand National in Britain's answer to the Bobbyjo Chase

3.40 Doncaster: 'This race has been the plan for some time' - who fancies their Grimthorpe Chase chances?

4.23 Navan: 'We're thinking of Fairyhouse for him' - Ash Tree Meadow skips Cheltenham in favour of home campaign

Meydan: Charlie Appleby out in force on Super Saturday as Castle Way returns in Dubai City of Gold

'I fancy him strongly' - who are our panel of experts siding with this weekend?

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.