Saturday updates: Support for Betfair Hurdle winner Aucunrisque to land another valuable prize

The Derby () and Oaks () trials at Lingfield are the main focus of eight live races on ITV4 on Saturday but the early market moves have come in Haydock's £100,000 jumps feature, the Pertemps Network Swinton Handicap Hurdle ().

Aucunrisque has already landed a valuable handicap this season for Chris Gordon in the Betfair Hurdle but despite having to give weight to all 16 of his rivals, the seven-year-old is 12-1 (from 16) with Sky Bet to secure another valuable pot.

Aucunrisque was well beaten in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival before finishing third in Plumpton's Sussex Champion Hurdle last time. However, he is reunited with Nick Scholfield for the first time since the pair combined to such great effect at Newbury in February. Aucunrisque is still on a 9lb higher mark than that success and there has been support for some less exposed types in the richest race of the new jumps season to date.

Black Poppy has also been trimmed to 12-1 from 16 by Betfair, with the seven-year-old out to follow up last month's Cheltenham win off a 5lb higher mark for Kerry Lee. Parisencore, who recorded his first hurdles success over course and distance and was fourth from out of the handicap in the Scottish Champion Hurdle when last seen, is also into 12-1 (from 18) with the same bookmaker.

There was 4mm of irrigation applied to the hurdles course on Friday. Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright said on Saturday morning: "The hurdle track is good, good to soft in places. We put a little bit of water on the hurdles track yesterday.

"We're set for a lovely, sunny spring day. It'll get to about 18C and the Flat track is good to soft."

Tiber Flow has been one of the best-backed horses in the five Flat races on the mixed card in Merseyside with the William Haggas-trained four-year-old 4-1 (from 6) to reverse the Abernant form with odds-on favourite Creative Force in the Pertemps Network Conditions Stakes ().

– use code WELCOME2023 for 50% off your first three months of Members' Club Ultimate Monthly.

Market movers

2.45 Haydock

4. Tiber Flow 4-1 (from 6)

3.15 Haydock

1. Aucunrisque 12-1 (from 16)

8. Parisencore 12-1 (from 18)

13. Black Poppy 12-1 (from 16)

7.55 Warwick

11. Breizh Alko 12-1 (from 25)

Ground and weather

Lingfield's trials card was transferred to the all-weather on Wednesday due to the turf track being waterlogged. The going on the Polytrack is standard with the Fitzdares Taking Bets Since 1882 Handicap () and the Group 3 Fitzdares Chartwell Fillies' Stakes () the other races to be shown on ITV4 along with the Listed trials.

Three races from Ascot will also be screened on terrestrial television including the Peroni Nastro Azzurro Victoria Cup (). The going at the Berkshire venue is soft on both the round and the straight course with a generally dry day anticipated.

Non-runners at ITV4 tracks

Ascot: 1.30 Onesmoothoperator, Saratoga Gold 2.40 Kingdom Come 3.10 Golden Arrow, South Shore 4.55 Indian Creak

Haydock: 1.35 Langdale Lane 5.00 La Perle Est Belle

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.



