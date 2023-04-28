Sandown finale is fit for a king as jump racing prepares to crown its champions

Racing is ahead of the game this afternoon. Our coronation day comes a week before everyone else's – all thanks to those much-maligned people who work in marketing.

Time was when the jumps season dribbled on until the first weekend in June, ending with precious little fanfare or razzmatazz on an evening card at Market Rasen. That was a travesty, as well as a missed opportunity. Any owner or trainer, fully fledged jockey or claimer, who survives the whole campaign sound and solvent deserves celebrating.

The titans who emerge best of the bunch in this riskiest of sports, financially and physically, warrant carrying shoulder high with their names shouted long and loud. Enter the marketeers, who suggested switching the cut-off point and making a showcase of the end of the season with a last-day bash on what was then the Whitbread Gold Cup card at Sandown.