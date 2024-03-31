Saint Sam the one to beat but Journey With Me an intriguing contender in Grade 2 chase

Willie Mullins has had a stranglehold on this contest, winning four out of the five runnings and the prolific Easy Game claiming victory in each of the last three years.

Saint Sam appeals as a similar type to Easy Game and won three chases on the bounce before suffering a heavy fall at Listowel when looking in command at the last in a two-runner race in September. He returned in the Red Mills Chase at Gowran and showed no ill effects from that spill, putting in his most impressive display yet when storming eight-and-a-half lengths clear of the consistent Riviere D'Etel.

The heavy ground was a slight question mark beforehand but he powered through it in excellent fashion, so conditions here will pose no issues and he should prove difficult to turn over despite giving weight all round.

Mullins also saddles Appreciate It , who ran a hugely encouraging race in the John Durkan behind Fastorslow on his seasonal return but hasn't sparked in two outings since. He has the talent to play a big part but he requires a slight leap of faith given his recent efforts haven't been overly inspiring.

Journey With Me is an intriguing contender for Henry de Bromhead. He beat Limerick Lace in decisive style at Naas last season and was too free on his first run after ten months off in the Webster Cup four weeks ago. The eight-year-old was only beaten three and three-quarter lengths into third by Ash Tree Meadow and should come forward plenty for that effort. He rates a solid each-way play.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Fil Dor failed to land a blow in the Ryanair Chase but his early season form is strong and this slight drop back in trip should suit. Espanito Bello has a squeak on his best form but seems to save his best for Naas, while Rebel Gold was faced with a tough assignment when giving 7lb to Ferny Hollow last time out but ran a cracker to finish second and could feature for Pat Foley.

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Saint Sam and Appreciate It

Saint Sam will love the ground and the trip. He's topweight and carrying penalties but he has every chance on his last performance. Appreciate It is coming back after a bit of a break and has been working well at home. The ground might be a little testing for him but I'd expect him to run very well.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Journey With Me

He should hopefully come on for his return at Navan and I think he will, as he seems to be in good form.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Fil Dor

He was a shade disappointing at Cheltenham, but he's still a young horse and this race looks a nice fit for him. It's a hot enough contest, but he seems to have done well since Cheltenham and we're hoping for a big run.

Pat Foley, trainer of Rebel Gold

He seems to be back to best now which is what we were hoping as he just wasn't right at the start of the season. We were going for this race last year but he missed it, so it's great to be back for it. He had to give Ferny Hollow 7lb at Naas and I was delighted with his run in second. We know he gets this trip as he finished runner-up in two Tim Duggans at Limerick, but it's as far as he would want.

