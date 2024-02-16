Saint Sam out to provide Willie Mullins with fourth victory on the bounce in Red Mills Chase

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Saint Sam bids to provide Willie Mullins with his fourth successive victory in the Grade 2 Red Mills Chase at his local track, and it will be fascinating to see how the seven-year-old copes with the prevailing ground conditions on his first start since falling in a conditions chase at Listowel in September.

Since reverting to fences in April, Saint Sam has reeled off three impressive victories, including a Grade 3 at Killarney in May. On his latest start he was about to collect once again before getting in tight to the last and suffering a heavy fall, leaving Visionarian to pick up the pieces.

Saint Sam is a smart performer and reached a high level during the summer. He has always seemed the type who enjoys a sound surface, although he has won three times on testing terrain, with one of his more impressive displays coming in a soft-ground beginners' chase in January 2022, when he finished nine lengths clear of Thedevilscoachman at Fairyhouse.

Conditions here are likely to be arduous, which is a slight question mark, particularly given he is arriving off a break.

Gordon Elliott is seeking to land this race for the first time since Chicago Grey scored in 2013. He has two contenders, with Riviere D'Etel particularly interesting given heavy going would pose her no difficulties.

The seven-year-old put in a good effort when runner-up to Allegorie De Vassy over 2m at Naas a week ago, given that trip is on the short side for her. Before that, Riviere D'Etel was impressive at Fairyhouse when thundering 33 lengths clear of that same rival in a 2m5½f mares' Grade 3 on heavy ground, and this distance should prove ideal for her. With the mares' allowance on her side, she should give Saint Sam plenty to think about.

Embittered also represents Elliott and would have a chance based on his impressive handicap chase success at Navan in December in similar conditions, but he has been below-par the last twice.

The John Ryan-trained Lucid Dreams won't mind conditions and should enjoy this smaller field compared to the 25-runner handicap chase he contested at Leopardstown this month. He is a course winner, having landed a handicap chase here last November, and has since acquitted himself well in Graded company.

Going latest

The ground at Gowran Park is heavy. It was mainly dry on Friday but there is further rain forecast on Saturday afternoon.

What they say

Paul Townend, jockey of Saint Sam

He hasn’t run since falling at the last at Listowel in September. He’d run up a nice sequence of wins before that and should handle the ground. The worry is it’s his first run back in so long on such heavy ground. He’s giving race-fitness away to some of these, but he'll be very competitive off this mark. He's giving 7lb to Riviere D’Etel, who had a hard enough race last weekend behind Allegorie De Vassy. The ratings give him a brilliant chance.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Riviere D'Etel and Embittered

Riviere D'Etel is a smart mare who will be better suited to this sort of trip. She ran a cracker against a good mare over two miles at Naas last Saturday and this ground shouldn't be a problem. She has bounced out of last weekend in great order. Embittered surprised us a bit when he won at Navan earlier in the season. He's run in two big handicaps since so maybe this smaller field might help him get his confidence back.

