Ryan Moore and William Buick clash at Saratoga as Ballydoyle and Godolphin targets Saturday night Grade 1

Wednesday's Sussex Stakes won by Notable Speech was billed as a Ballydoyle v Godolphin clash and the powerhouse operations will do battle again, this time at Saratoga on Saturday evening.

A stacked card at the US track features the the Grade 1 Saratoga Derby Invitational Stakes (8.21 ), with both Aidan O'Brien and Charlie Appleby represented in the eight-runner field and boasting enough importance to see Ryan Moore and William Buick in action in the States, rather than at the final day of Glorious Goodwood.

Diego Velazquez looked destined for the top after winning his first two starts as a juvenile, including a Group 2 at Leopardstown during last season's Irish Champions Festival.

However, his career stuttered thereafter with four consecutive defeats, albeit three of them were in Group 1 company and included a close-up fourth in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains on his return at three.

Dropped back to nine furlongs and to Group 3 company, he roared back to life at Leopardstown with a marked career-best performance last month and now returns to competition at the top level.

O'Brien, whose son Joseph claimed this race in 2021 with State Of Rest, said: "We dropped him back in trip at Leopardstown and he seemed to really enjoy himself. We were probably just doing the wrong thing with him trip-wise, going the wrong way, so it was nice to see him win the way he did at Leopardstown.

"That would have done his confidence good and he's travelled over very well. Everyone seems very happy and we're looking forward to it."

Appleby won this race two years ago with Nations Pride and relies upon Legend Of Time , a Sea The Stars colt who has plenty of experience racing in the US.

Unbeaten in Meydan in three starts this winter, he has raced three times since in the States, winning a Grade 2 at Aqueduct before slightly disappointing on expectations when a narrow third as favourite in Grade 1 company at that track last time.

Appleby said: "Legend Of Time didn’t get the rub of the green in the Belmont Derby, but he came out of the race well. He has some valuable experience of racing in the US now, and hopefully we can work out a better trip here. He should be a big player."

Chad Brown has won this twice in the last four years and runs White Palomino , who finished a place ahead of Legend Of Time in second in the Belmont Derby, while Christophe Clement is doubly represented by Deterministic and Carson's Run .

