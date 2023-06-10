'Ryan always liked Dower House' - Joseph and Aidan O'Brien have strong hands in Navan feature

Last seen contesting the Group 2 Blandford Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend when she finished sixth to stablemate Above The Curve, Didn'thavemuchtodo drops in class for her reappearance.

The daughter of Highland Reel is 4lb clear of everything else on the figures after making giant strides last season.

She didn't run as a two-year-old but made up for lost time by winning a Naas maiden last June and followed it up with an emphatic success in a three-runner conditions race at Killarney. Prior to her perfectly respectable effort in the Blandford, she was just touched off by Paris Peacock in a Listed event at Gowran.

Didn'thavemuchtodo returns to a mile here, the trip of her two victories, and with Joseph O'Brien firing in the winners over the last fortnight, she should be hard to beat under Declan McDonogh.

Aidan O'Brien is triple-handed with Ryan Moore opting for Dower House. These are much shallower waters compared to the choppy waves she was trying to swim in last time in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, where she finished eighth to Tahiyra having made much of the running under Wayne Lordan.

She has only one success on her record from eight outings, a Naas maiden in August, but has been handed some tough assignments so it would be foolish to rule her out here, especially with Ryan Moore picking her out of the Ballydoyle representatives.

It is worth remembering she was actually sent off odds-on to beat Tahiyra in a Galway maiden last summer.

Cigamia was a smart three-year-old and won twice last year, including the Listed Cairn Rouge Stakes at Killarney. A repeat of that effort would put her right in the mix, but this is her first start for 267 days.

The Johnny Murtagh-trained Cadeau Belle is certainly worth a mention. She was well fancied for her debut in a Gowran maiden, a race for which she was allowed to go off at only 4-1, and duly justified that market confidence with a decisive success under Ben Coen.

She posted an RPR of 83, which leaves her with a bit to find in a race like this, but she looks just the type to keep progressing through the summer. She is a half-sister to three-time winner Global Gift.

What they say

Adrian Murray, trainer of Beautiful Sunshine

She's in good form and if she puts her best foot forward you'd like to think that she would be bang there. It looks an open race, so we're hopeful of a big run.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Didn'thavemuchtodo

It’s her first run back this season and hopefully she will go well. The pick of her form puts her right in the mix and it would be great to get some more black type with her.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Beginnings, Dower House and Maybe Just Maybe

Ryan [Moore] is on Dower House. He's always liked her and she drops in class here having run in the Guineas. She seems well in herself. We thought Maybe Just Maybe raced a bit lazily at Killarney last time, so that's why we've put the blinkers on in the hope they will sharpen her up. We've been a bit disappointed with Beginnings, so she has blinkers on too. The better the ground, the better her chance.

Read these next:

Cheltenham Festival runner-up Salvador Ziggy makes chasing debut at Punchestown

Will a low draw prove key in this competitive sprint handicap?

Horse named after Leeds legend bids to give football-mad owners a boost after Premier League relegation

Sign up here . 18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £/€5. Minimum first £/€5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify for 1x £/€20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.