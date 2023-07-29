Ruthless Article all primed to defy 3lb rise and repeat last year's lucrative feat for Rebecca Curtis

Last summer Ruthless Article made just over £29,000 in 29 days by finishing second in the Summer Cup at Uttoxeter and then winning the Elite Handicap Chase. That is the sort of plan you would like to pull off again and that is exactly his connections' aim on Sunday.

Ruthless Article got closer to winning the Summer Cup this year, when he was only a length off Twig four weeks ago. As a result of that run, he is 3lb higher than when he won this race last year.

The field is smaller this year, but it could be argued it has just as much depth. Certainly when it comes to the standard of yard in opposition, this could hardly be much stronger for a summer race.

Paul Nicholls will send out just his ninth runner since the start of June in Hell Red. The six-year-old won his fifth novice chase on just about his last opportunity in late April and has had a couple of spins over hurdles since. The chances are this first foray into open handicaps has been at least a medium-range target.

Landofsmiles represents the king of summer jumping, Peter Bowen. Almost as familiar to watchers of the summer diet is Fidux. He has made 25 of his 46 starts in Britain between April and October and the only surprise is that figure is not higher. He wears cheekpieces for the first time, making this his first run in any sort of headgear for Alan King having been ten lengths behind Ruthless Article in the Summer Cup.

Rebecca Curtis, trainer of Ruthless Article

He's in great form. We've got quite a lot of weight carrying 12st, but he's come out of his last run in the Summer Cup really well – he ran another great race there. Although he's aged ten, he doesn't seem to have gone downhill and still has plenty of ability. Brian Hughes won the same race on him last year, so it seems obvious to put him back on. I just hope they have a nice dry day on Saturday as ideally he does want genuine good ground. He should go well.

Peter Bowen, trainer of Landofsmiles

He’s been a bit disappointing the last two times, he had quite a heavy fall at Perth and he may have been thinking about that at Southwell. The first run back off a layoff he ran really well and I think it was just a confidence thing last time, but we’ve schooled him a fair bit since, so we’ve got no reason not to take our chance. If he can confirm the form of his first run then he’d have a good chance.

Neil Mulholland, trainer of Court Master

He’s had a couple of runs over hurdles since joining us and we’ve been happy with him. He’s been a better chaser, so hopefully the runs over hurdles have sharpened him up.

