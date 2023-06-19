Royal presence a key reason why special meeting attracts a global audience

Everything that becomes a revered tradition in a society starts off as something new and shiny.

During this century Ascot has unveiled a new grandstand and parade ring, it has added a fifth day and there has been some quiet tinkering with the racing programme, much of it designed to adapt to the changing shape of the thoroughbred population both at home and abroad, as well as to better showcase races with international interest at a time that suits.

Arguably the greatest trick the custodians of the royal racecourse regularly manage to pull off is the illusion that each innovation is nothing of the sort, and has in fact been there in plain sight for many years.