The action on day five of Royal Ascot features some high-class names, most notably Artorius and Highfield Princess in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, and we've got you covered for the day's terrestrial TV coverage on ITV Racing.

Royal Ascot Saturday schedule: race-by-race guide for day 5

Our Spotlight experts select their best bets for day five of Royal Ascot 2023

Chesham Stakes

2.30 Ascot, 7f

Aidan O'Brien has won this contest twice in the last three years and is strongly represented with Pearls And Rubies and Content. The former, who will be ridden by Ryan Moore, caught the eye on debut at Navan.

La Guarida and Golden Mind stepped forward from debut thirds to win stylishly last time and are respected while Sayedaty Sadaty is also respected for Andrew Balding.

Betting forecast: 2-1 Pearls And Rubies, 13-2 Content, La Guarida, 10-1 Golden Mind, 12 Matnookh, Nemonte, Sayedaty Sadaty, 14 Lightning Leo, Quatre Bras, Snellen, 20 bar

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Golden Mind

Should build on Leicester win; half-brother to a dual Royal Ascot winner for connections

Golden Mind 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Jersey Stakes

3.05 Ascot, 7f

Enfjaar produced a sensational performance when winning a novice at Chelmsford but takes a huge step up in grade here. The Antarctic boasts plenty of Group-race form, including when winning the Lacken Stakes at Naas last time out while the progressive Covey arrives after success in the competitive Silver Bowl handicap at Haydock.

Betting forecast: 2-1 Covey, 9-2 The Antarctic, 13-2 Enfjaar, Olivia Maralda, 9-1 Mysterious Night, 10 Holloway Boy, 12 Quar Shamar, 16 Holguin, 20 Flight Plan, Zoology, 28-1 bar

SPOTLIGHT TIP: The Antarctic

6f Group 3 winner who has strongly hinted he could be suited by 7f; firmly in calculations

The Antarctic 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes

3.40 Ascot, 6f

The Australian raiders have been out of luck so far at the meeting but high-class sprinter Artorius was an unlucky third in this race last season and arrives having won at the top-level earlier in the year. Hong Kong are represented too with Wellington for Richard Gibson and Ryan Moore. Highfield Princess was second in the King's Stand on Tuesday and appears to head the home challenge.

Betting forecast: 4-1 Artorius, 9-2 Wellington, 5-1 Highfield Princess, 13-2 Kinross, 7-1 Sacred, 10 Rohaan, 14 Al Suhail, 16 Art Power, Big Invasion, 20 Run To Freedom, Sandrine, 28-1 bar

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Al Suhail

Better than ever as 6yo; unexposed at 6f; yard has fine record in race; high on the list

Al Suhail 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Hardwicke Stakes

4.20 Ascot, 1m4f

King George hero Pyledriver has his first start since that brilliant win but takes on Hukum, who has already lowered the colours of Desert Crown this season. Free Wind is unbeaten in her last four starts and arrives after success in the Middleton Stakes at York.

Betting forecast: 7-4 Hukum, 9-4 Free Wind, 7-1 Pyledriver, 8 Changingoftheguard, Deauville Legend, 16 West Wind Blows, 18 Ardakan, 28 Grand Alliance

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Free Wind

Reappearance win at York took her career record to 6-8; talented mare; commands respect

Free Wind 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Wokingham Stakes

5.00 Ascot, 6f

The unexposed Orazio is poised to head the market for this feverishly competitive sprint following his stylish victory over the course and distance last time. The lightly raced Khanjar is another to note as well as Chipstead, a recent York winner.

Betting forecast: 6-1 Orazio, 7 Probe, 10 Khanjar, 12 Chipstead, 14 Lethal Levi, Mums Tipple, 16 Apollo One, Fresh, 18 Bielsa, Juan Les Pins, King's Lynn, Summerghand, 20 Mr Wagyu, Saint Lawrence, Spangled Mac, 22 bar

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Orazio

Listed 2yo form (good); missed 2022; progressive and unexposed in 6f handicaps this year

Orazio 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charles Hills

Golden Gates Stakes

5.35 Ascot, 1m2f

Frankie Dettori will have his final Royal Ascot ride aboard Knockbrex for Charlie Johnston and his mount is a lively player on the form of his Haydock second to Gregory, the Queens Vase winner earlier this week. Last-time-out winners Canute, Ziryab and Lion Of War are all big threats.

Betting forecast: 3-1 Canute, 7-2 Knockbrex, 4-1 Ziryab, 6 Lion Of War, 12 Have Secret, 16 Laafi, Local Dynasty, 18 Like A Tiger, 20 Cuban Dawn, Liberty Lane

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Knockbrex

Shaped well for this when making most in a noteworthy 1m4f handicap at York last time

Knockbrex 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Queen Alexandra Stakes

6.10 Ascot

Stratum is seeking a hat-trick in this marathon contest for Willie Mullins, who had a winning favourite on the scoreboard on Tuesday. Dawn Rising is a new challenger this year and was a Graded winner over this distance in November, while last year's Cesarewitch winner Run For Oscar is back in Britain.

Betting forecast: 2-1 Stratum, 3 Dawn Rising, 7-2 Run For Oscar, 13-2 Falcon Eight, 10 Typewriter, 16 Goshen, The Grand Visir, 20 bar

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Dawn Rising

Classy Flat form; had a good winter over hurdles; this could be right up his street

Dawn Rising 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

ITV7 Royal Ascot day 5 tips and predictions

Race 1, 2.30 Royal Ascot: GOLDEN MIND

Race 2, 3.05 Royal Ascot: THE ANTARCTIC

Race 3, 3.40 Royal Ascot: AL SUHAIL

Race 4, 4.20 Royal Ascot: FREE WIND

Race 5, 5.00 Royal Ascot: ORAZIO

Race 6, 5.35 Royal Ascot: KNOCKBREX

Race 7, 6.10 Royal Ascot: DAWN RISING

