The action on day two of Royal Ascot features some high-class names, most notably Adayar, Luxembourg and Bay Bridge, and we've got you covered for the day's terrestrial TV coverage on ITV Racing.

Royal Ascot Wednesday schedule: race-by-race guide

Our Spotlight experts select their best bets for day two of Royal Ascot 2023

Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)

2.30 Ascot, 5f

Karl Burke struck in this race with Dramatised last year and has another star filly to go to war with this time in Bright Diamond, who made a dazzling star to her career at Nottingham. The trainer also saddles Got To Love A Grey and Lady Pink Rose.

The US are represented by three runners with the George Weaver-trained Crimson Advocate landing a trial for this at Gulfstream. Tom Morley saddles Cynane, while four-time Queen Mary-winning trainer Wesley Ward relies on Bundchen.

Betting forecast: 4 Beautiful Diamond, 15-2 Relief Rally, 9 Midnight Affair, 10 Got To Love A Grey, 11 Bundchen, 12 Crimson Advocate, 14 Cynane, 16 bar

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CRIMSON ADVOCATE

US filly who impressed in making all in new blinkers at Gulfstream; player

Crimson Advocate 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: John R Velazquez Tnr: George Weaver

Kensington Palace Fillies' Handicap

3.05 Ascot, 1m

Joseph O'Brien has a strong hand in what is expected to be a deeply-competitive handicap and saddles three leading hopes, Yerwanthere, Indian Wish and Adelaise.

Tamarama struck for Frankie Dettori last time and could give him a winner in one of the meeting's newest races. She will be a popular runner under the famous jockey.

Crystal Caprice had a good three-year-old campaign and while she has not hit the same heights this season so far, she cannot be discounted with a course win on her record.

Betting forecast: 6 Tamarama, 7 Yerwanthere, 15-2 Crystal Caprice, 8 Lady Eros, 11 Tarrabb, 12 Adelaise, Indian Wish, 16 Discretion, Villanova Queen, 20 bar

SPOTLIGHT TIP: YERWANTHERE

Won both starts at 2; a lot better than result (denied clear run) in Listed on return

Yerwanthere 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James McDonald Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2)

3.40 Ascot, 1m



A race which unearths the best older fillies over a mile for the rest of the season, owner Doreen Tabor fires two leading hopes at this with Jumbly, a Group winner for Harry and Roger Charlton but now trained by Joseph O'Brien, and Sun Chariot Stakes third Grande Dame.

Frankie Dettori and Ralph Beckett team up with last year's Falmouth Stakes winner Prosperous Voyage, who returned to winning ways at Epsom last time.

Few horses deserve a Group-race success more than Rogue Millennium, and she interestingly drops back in trip to a mile following her narrow defeat in the Middleton Stakes last month.

Betting forecast: 15-8 Jumbly, 5-2 Prosperous Voyage, 13-2 Grande Dame, 9 Rogue Millennium, 10 Random Harvest, 12 Potapova, Honey Girl, 14 Queen Animatu, 25 Internationalangel, 40 Lightship

SPOTLIGHT TIP: PROSPEROUS VOYAGE

Group 1 winner last season and she won a Group 3 at Epsom last time; key player

Prosperous Voyage 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Prince of Wales's Stakes (Group 1)

4.20 Ascot, 1m2f

The only Group 1 contest of the day typically delivers in spades and this year's running is expected to be a cracker with three top-level winners leading the market.

Luxembourg roared back to his best with a game victory in the Tattersalls Gold Cup last month, where he had Bay Bridge back in second. However, the runner-up has strong course-and-distance experience when landing the Champion Stakes last year.

Adayar shined in the 2021 Derby and at this track in the King George, and he looked as imperious as ever when making a winning return at Newmarket last month. My Prospero cannot be discounted either.

Betting forecast: 2 Luxembourg, 9-4 Adayar, 7-2 Bay Bridge, My Prospero, 20 Mostadhaf, 100 Classic Causeway

SPOTLIGHT TIP: BAY BRIDGE

Had to wait for a run when second to Luxembourg in Tattersalls Gold Cup; key player

Bay Bridge 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap)

5.00 Ascot, 1m

It could be incredibly fitting that the King, Queen and Frankie Dettori can strike with Reach For The Moon, who Dettori suffered a shock defeat on at the meeting last year when owned by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

However, one of the most popular horses in the market has been Perotto. He notably already has course-and-distance-winning form at Royal Ascot, winning the Britannia Stakes as a three-year-old when trained by Marcus Tregoning.

Betting forecast: 7 Perotto, 10 Reach For The Moon, Astro King, Ghaly, 12 Awaal, Intellogent, 14 Blue For You, Sonny Liston, Chasing Aphrodite, 16 Jimi Hendrix, Dunum, 20 bar

SPOTLIGHT TIP: DUNUM

Has form figures of 1111212, all in competitive handicaps, for current trainer; respected

Dunum 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: Miss Natalia Lupini

Queen's Vase (Group 2)

5.35 Ascot, 1m6f

If the King and Queen have not had their breakthrough Royal Ascot winner by now, they have another leading chance in Circle Of Fire. He caught the eye of plenty when third in the Lingfield Derby Trial and should relish the step up in trip.

Frankie Dettori could be the one to upset that party however on the leading hope Gregory, who was sold to owners Wathnan Racing following his Cocked Hat Stakes win at Goodwood.

Simon and Ed Crisford also get to saddle a rare runner in the distinctive colours of Godolphin with impressive York winner Chesspiece.

Betting forecast: 7-4 Gregory, 6 Circle Of Fire, Chesspiece, Peking Opera, 10 Saint George, 10 Etna Rosso, 11 St Vincents Garden, 20 Hadrianus, 25 bar

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ST VINCENTS GARDEN

Unexposed colt who has shown promise and could be about to take a big step forward

St Vincents Garden 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)

6.10 Ascot, 5f

Charlie Johnston has big shoes to fill since taking over the licence from his father Mark outright and has a prime chance to train a first royal meeting winner in his own name with Barnwell Boy, who was an impressive winner of his debut at Goodwood.

Star sprinter Little Big Bear took this last year for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore and this time they team up with Johannes Brahms, while O'Brien also saddles Alabama.

Alice Haynes is also double-handed with leading hope Maximum Impact and Hala Emaraaty, who are both unbeaten.

Betting forecast: 4 Barnwell Boy, 5 Johannes Brahms, 6 Maximum Impact, 7 World Of Darcy, 8 Bombay Bazaar, 10 Sargeant Wilko, 12 Alabama, 14 Supersonic Man, 20 Fusterlandia, 25 bar

SPOTLIGHT TIP: WORLD OF DARCY

Won on Pontefract debut and second behind a smart stablemate last time; major contender

World Of Darcy 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: K R Burke

ITV7 Royal Ascot day 2 tips and predictions

Race 1, 2.30 Royal Ascot: Crimson Advocate

Race 2, 3.05 Royal Ascot: Yerwanthere

Race 3, 3.40 Royal Ascot: Prosperous Voyage

Race 4, 4.20 Royal Ascot: Bay Bridge

Race 5, 5.00 Royal Ascot: Dunum

Race 6, 5.35 Royal Ascot: St Vincents Garden

Race 7, 6.10 Royal Ascot: World Of Darcy

Find all of our Royal Ascot day 2 tips in one place, from a rage of our leading tipsters. We also have the latest Royal Ascot free bets and offer for new customers to give you a head start on your bets.

