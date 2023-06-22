The action on day three of Royal Ascot features some high-class names, most notably Coltrane and Al Asifah, and we've got you covered for the day's terrestrial TV coverage on ITV Racing.

Royal Ascot Thursday schedule: race-by-race guide

Our Spotlight experts select their best bets for day three of Royal Ascot 2023

Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)

2.30 Ascot, 5f

Karl Burke has an extremely strong juvenile team this year, but this could be the race in which he unleashes his best prospect in Elite Status, who burst on to the scene with a wide-margin win in the National Stakes last time.

However, no favourite has won this race in the last decade and the two just behind him in the betting form a formidable team for the US.

Wesley Ward has won the Norfolk twice and saddles stunning debut scorer American Rascal, who is out of King's Stand winner Lady Aurelia, while the Frankie Dettori-ridden No Nay Mets won a notable trial for this race at Gulfstream last time for George Weaver, Wednesday's Queen Mary-winning trainer.

Betting forecast: 6-4 Elite Status, 9-2 American Rascal, 11-2 No Nay Mets, 7 Noche Magica, 8 His Majesty, 14 Devious, 20 Malc, 16 Mon Na Slieve, 25 bar

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ELITE STATUS

Very much the one to beat here after his striking five-length National Stakes win at Sandown

Elite Status 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

King George V Stakes (Heritage Handicap)

3.05 Ascot, 1m4f

Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien have made a rapid start to the royal meeting and could have a Group horse masquerading as a handicapper in Bertinelli, who narrowly landed the London Gold Cup last time.

Burgeoning trainer James Ferguson is double-handed in this as he bids for a first Royal Ascot success with Doncaster handicap winner Wonder Legend, who has gone up a staggering 13lb for that win. He also saddles Land Legend, who will be ridden by King's Stand-winning jockey Hollie Doyle.

Betting forecast: 4 Tagabawa, 5 Burglar, 6 Bertinelli, 7 Wonder Legend, 8 Perfuse, 9 Davideo, 10 Valiant King, 16 Land Legend, 20 bar

SPOTLIGHT TIP: VALIANT KING

Staying on strongly at 1m2f; into a hot race but he's a striking candidate for 1m4f

Valiant King 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)

3.40 Ascot, 1m4f

All eyes will be on the highly regarded Al Asifah, who is bred to a top-class performer. She has already produced two scintillating wins on the track, most recently 11 days ago in a Listed race at Goodwood, and connections have supplemented her at a cost of £13,150.

Yet she will not have it all her own way as a host of highly regarded fillies line up. Both Bluestocking and Infinite Cosmos missed the Oaks, but shaped with promise in trials last month for the Epsom Classic.

The dark horse in the race could be Warm Heart for the in-form Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien. She beat Bluestocking at Newbury in a Listed contest last time.

Betting forecast: 4-6 Al Asifah, 11-2 Bluestocking, 8 Infinite Cosmos, 12 Warm Heart, Village Voice, 16 Midnight Mile, 20 bar

SPOTLIGHT TIP: AL ASIFAH

Exciting Frankel filly who is 2-2; leading claims for yard with fine recent record in race

Al Asifah 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Gold Cup (Group 1)

4.20 Ascot, 2m4f

The absence of Kyprios has blown the staying division wide open and 14 runners line up in the week's flagship contest. Who will clinch the crown?

Coltrane was one of the best stayers in Britain last season and loves Ascot, having won at this meeting last year over course and distance, and made a stunning return in the Sagaro Stakes here.

Eldar Eldarov bids to becomes the first horse since 2014 to complete the St Leger and Gold Cup double and caught many people's eyes on his reappearance at York, while the unbeaten Courage Mon Ami could really be anything but takes a mammoth step up in class.

One of the most popular results of the week a Subjectivist win. The 2021 hero suffered a career-threatening injury after his Gold Cup success but has been in good form since returning to action.

Betting forecast: 7-2 Coltrane, 4 Eldar Eldarov, Emily Dickinson, 11-2 Courage Mon Ami, 9 Subjectivist, 11 Echoes In Rain, Yibir, 14 Broome, 20 Trueshan, 40 bar

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ELDAR ELDAROV

Forgiven his 2m run here in October; three big runs at about 1m6f look very promising

Eldar Eldarov 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap)

5.00 Ascot, 1m

Only two single-figure priced runners have landed this ultra-competitive handicap in the last decade, which does not bode well for market leader Quantum Impact, despite his good win at York last time. Saxon King, who reopposes, was third that day.

This is a race in which surprises can happen, so keep an eye out for Bless at a big price. He is a rare French raider in a royal meeting handicap for trainer Fabrice Chappet and was recently third at Longchamp.

Betting forecast: 6 Quantum Impact, 8 Docklands, 12 Carracci, New Endeavour, Fort Vega, Good Karma, Just An Hour, Racingbreaks Ryder, Surely Not, 20 bar

SPOTLIGHT TIP: BLESS

Some of his French form reads well and this mark shouldn't be beyond him

Bless 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Stephane Pasquier Tnr: F Chappet

Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)

5.35 Ascot, 1m2f

Joint-trainers John and Thady Gosden and owner George Strawbridge look to have a stranglehold on this race with the two market principles. Frankie Dettori has decided to stay loyal to Dante Stakes fifth Epictetus, leaving Epsom winner Torito as a huge royal meeting ride for rising star Benoit de la Sayette.

Waipiro fared well for a long way in the Derby and drops down in class and trip, but the best Classic form is brought into the race by Caenarfon.

She finished fourth in the 1,000 Guineas before making the frame in the Oaks and bids to give trainer Jack Channon his first Royal Ascot winner.

Betting forecast: 4 Torito, 9-2 Epictetus, 11-2 Drumroll, 7 Exoplanet, 8 Bold Act, 9 Caernarfon, 10 Waipiro, 11 Canberra Legend, 12 Bolster, 20 bar

SPOTLIGHT TIP: TORITO

Comfortably won Epsom handicap on Derby day and bred to do better still

Torito 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Buckingham Palace Stakes

6.10 Ascot, 7f

Plenty of good course form is brought into this contest and right up there is Biggles, who shaped well when second in the Victoria Cup over course and distance last month.

Vafortino was a place behind him that day and has finished out of the first three at Ascot only once before, when unlucky in this race last year.

Keep an eye out for the popular Ropey Guest, who often runs huge races in red-hot competitive handicaps and was second in this 12 months ago.

Betting forecast: 5 Unforgotten, 8 Biggles, 10 Croupier, Montassib, 12 Kingdom Come, Lir Speciale, Totally Charming, Vafortino, 16 bar

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MONTASSIB

Beaten favourite when creditable fifth here in 2022; good Newmarket win in May; can improve

Montassib 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

ITV7 Royal Ascot day 3 tips and predictions

Race 1, 2.30 Royal Ascot: ELITE STATUS

Race 2, 3.05 Royal Ascot: VALIANT KING

Race 3, 3.40 Royal Ascot: AL ASIFAH

Race 4, 4.20 Royal Ascot: ELDAR ELDAROV

Race 5, 5.00 Royal Ascot: BLESS

Race 6, 5.35 Royal Ascot: TORITO

Race 7, 6.10 Royal Ascot: MONTASSIB

