Roger Varian out to plunder Listed Gowran Park prize with the smart Sound Angela

There hasn't been a single visitor from overseas for this Listed prize in the last decade but Roger Varian has decided to buck the trend with .

The lightly-raced four-year-old won three in a row on the all-weather before defeat in a Group 3 at Deauville last August. On that occasion she was cursed with bad luck as Jefferson Smith hit a few red lights up the home straight.

She was too keen to do herself justice at Kempton on her return to action 23 days ago but, if she consents to settle under Chris Hayes this time, it could prove to be a very shrewd piece of placing by Varian. Stall ten is not ideal, though, as the last two winners were drawn in three and nine of the last ten winners were drawn six or lower.

Joseph O'Brien is double-handed with and , and he expects his French recruit to take a step forward from her Tipperary effort.

He said: "Madly Truly ran a nice race at Leopardstown last time and shaped as though she would enjoy a step up in trip. Indian Wish ran well on her debut for us at Tipperary. We think she's come on from that and it would be great if we could get some black type for her."

Jessica Harrington won this Listed event in 2016 with Bocca Baciata and relies on in an attempt to win it again. She has sent out seven winners in the last fortnight so the stable are in cracking form.

Harrington said of Sierra Nevada: "She impressed when winning twice last year but disappointed us on her final run of the year at Yarmouth. She's come back a stronger filly this spring and it's always been the plan to start off in this race at Gowran. She won her maiden at the track."

It is a big week for the John Murphy stable as his Ballysax winner White Birch is set to return to Leopardstown on Sunday for the Group 3 Derby Trial Stakes. Before then, the Cork-based trainer is hoping for a big run from .

Murphy said: "She's in good form and it would be great if she can run into a place. She's got a good draw in stall three and I thought she was a bit unlucky the last day at Cork."

is back from a stint in Meydan and it was a productive one too as she chased home the very smart With The Moonlight in a Group 3 when 25-1. She is now rated 104 and that makes her officially the best filly in the race, 1lb clear of the Ger Lyons-trained .

