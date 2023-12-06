Roger Teal runner punted into joint-favourite (from 10-1) for Kempton handicap with trainer hopeful of big run

Roger Teal is confident Blazeon Five can take advantage of her first run following a short break when she goes for a healthy pot in the 2m Unibet London Stayers' Series at Kempton (8.00 ).

The five-year-old mare was last seen finishing down the field in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket on October 14, but her Lambourn trainer believes she will appreciate not having raced since then as she goes well fresh.

Blazeon Five has been the subject of a gamble as she was cut to 5-1 joint-favourite (from 10-1) with most firms alongside the Michael Bell-trained Duke Of Oxford.

He said: "She's had a pretty long season and we've freshened her up after the Cesarewitch. She's run well at Kempton in the past and there seems to be a lot of money come in for her, although I don't know where from but I hope they're right!"

She returned from a 63-day break to win at Ascot in July, before finishing second in the Racing League on her next start and then fourth in a competitive 1m6f handicap at Goodwood on her penultimate run.

The daughter of Indian Haven is a two-time course-and-distance winner and Teal has hopes she can end her season with success before taking another break.

He added: "She's very honest, she tries very hard and hopefully it all goes well. We're into the end of the year now and if it's not taken its toll on her then fingers crossed we'll see a big run because she's well at home.

"She had probably gone over the top by the time Newmarket came around, so we've given her a bit of time off and she'll have a nice holiday after tonight."

Spotlight comment

Most likeable mare who bagged a pair of 2m Ascot victories this summer; not at her best in the Cesarewitch when last seen, but this dual C&D scorer goes well fresh so she's a player off a still workable mark.

Blazeon Five 20:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: Roger Teal

Read these next:

Huntingdon's Peterborough Chase card must pass Thursday inspection; Ludlow on but Haydock's jumps card cancelled

'I just hope I don't embarrass myself!' - Oisin Murphy set to have first ride over hurdles at Wincanton

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.