Richard Birch with tips for all seven races at Exeter on Sunday

Top tipster Richard Birch has his say on the seven-race card at Exeter on Sunday
2.05 Exeter
Trustatrader Approved And Reviewed Trades People Novices’ Chase, 2m3f
Birchy’s tip: Crebilly
Crebilly and Trelawne are closely matched on their form behind Ginny’s Destiny at Cheltenham in December. Crebilly could be open to the most improvement of the pair and gets the vote, with conditions ideal.
2.35 Exeter
Trustatrader Apply Today British Studs EBF “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle, 2m2f
Birchy’s tip: Josh The Boss
Josh The Boss still held every chance when unseating his rider at the final flight of a Sandown Grade 2 novice hurdle in December won by the now 135-rated Deafening Silence. He can maintain a strong enough gallop to fend off Lowry’s Bar.
3.05 Exeter
Trustatrader Fully Vetted Tradespeople Novices’ Hurdle, 2m
Birchy’s tip: Fun Fun Fun
The Willie Mullins raider Fun Fun Fun was sent off at 5-1 for the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham last March. She has plenty of scope for improvement over hurdles, and can beat Favour And Fortune.
3.35 Exeter
Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle, 2m7f
Birchy’s tip: Goshhowposh
Goshhowposh is a young staying hurdler going places, and an official rating of 127 will prove far from his ceiling. A low weight in testing conditions is rarely a negative, and he’s strongly fancied to make it three wins from four starts in handicaps.
4.05 Exeter
Trustatrader You Can Trust Our Traders Mares’ Chase, 3m
Birchy’s tip: Malina Girl
A good opportunity for Malina Girl to pick up some valuable black type. Galia Des Liteaux might make her work hard.
4.35 Exeter
Trustatrader.com Veterans’ Handicap Chase, 3m
Birchy’s tip: Good Boy Bobby
Good Boy Bobby was nowhere near his best at Warwick last month, but his Sandown and Chepstow wins earlier in the campaign illustrate that the fire still burns. He can bounce back.
5.05 Exeter
Trustatrader Open Maiden National Hunt Flat Race, 2m
Birchy’s tip: Teeshan
Teeshan is bred to act well on testing ground and gets the vote over Sawdust, who was sold for £115,000 after winning an Irish point-to-point in November 2023.
Published on 11 February 2024inPreviews
Last updated 07:00, 11 February 2024
