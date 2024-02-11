Racing Post logo
Previews

Richard Birch with tips for all seven races at Exeter on Sunday

Top tipster Richard Birch has his say on the seven-race card at Exeter on Sunday

Image link

2.05 Exeter
Trustatrader Approved And Reviewed Trades People Novices’ Chase, 2m3f

Birchy’s tip: Crebilly

Crebilly and Trelawne are closely matched on their form behind Ginny’s Destiny at Cheltenham in December. Crebilly could be open to the most improvement of the pair and gets the vote, with conditions ideal.

Silk
Crebilly14:05 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

2.35 Exeter
Trustatrader Apply Today British Studs EBF “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle, 2m2f

Birchy’s tip: Josh The Boss

Josh The Boss still held every chance when unseating his rider at the final flight of a Sandown Grade 2 novice hurdle in December won by the now 135-rated Deafening Silence. He can maintain a strong enough gallop to fend off Lowry’s Bar.

Silk
Josh The Boss14:35 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Mr Jamie Neild Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

3.05 Exeter
Trustatrader Fully Vetted Tradespeople Novices’ Hurdle, 2m

Birchy’s tip: Fun Fun Fun

The Willie Mullins raider Fun Fun Fun was sent off at 5-1 for the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham last March. She has plenty of scope for improvement over hurdles, and can beat Favour And Fortune.

Silk
Fun Fun Fun15:05 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Daryl Jacob Tnr: W P Mullins

3.35 Exeter
Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle, 2m7f

Birchy’s tip: Goshhowposh

Goshhowposh is a young staying hurdler going places, and an official rating of 127 will prove far from his ceiling. A low weight in testing conditions is rarely a negative, and he’s strongly fancied to make it three wins from four starts in handicaps.

Silk
Goshhowposh15:35 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

4.05 Exeter
Trustatrader You Can Trust Our Traders Mares’ Chase, 3m

Birchy’s tip: Malina Girl

A good opportunity for Malina Girl to pick up some valuable black type. Galia Des Liteaux might make her work hard.

Silk
Malina Girl16:05 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

4.35 Exeter
Trustatrader.com Veterans’ Handicap Chase, 3m

Birchy’s tip: Good Boy Bobby

Good Boy Bobby was nowhere near his best at Warwick last month, but his Sandown and Chepstow wins earlier in the campaign illustrate that the fire still burns. He can bounce back.

Silk
Good Boy Bobby16:35 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

5.05 Exeter
Trustatrader Open Maiden National Hunt Flat Race, 2m

Birchy’s tip: Teeshan

Teeshan is bred to act well on testing ground and gets the vote over Sawdust, who was sold for £115,000 after winning an Irish point-to-point in November 2023.

Silk
Teeshan17:05 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Read more:

xx

xx

xx

Richard BirchReporter

Published on 11 February 2024inPreviews

Last updated 07:00, 11 February 2024

iconCopy
