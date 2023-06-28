'Returning to the all-weather will suit her' - quotes and analysis for Newcastle's mile handicap

William Haggas is a trainer with a high strike-rate for the majority of the time, but even by his standards his record is impressive when he sends his runners on the long trip to Newcastle.

Haggas is operating at a 30 per cent strike-rate at the track in the last five seasons and Lattam bids to improve that record by landing his second valuable mile handicap this season.

He has produced two career-best efforts this year according to Racing Post Ratings. The first of those came with victory in the 27-runner Irish Lincolnshire at the Curragh on his seasonal reappearance in March and he went on to chase home Royal Hunt Cup winner Jimi Hendrix at Newbury the following month.

Lattam has been off the track since as he prefers cut in the ground on turf, but he is only 2lb higher now switched to the all-weather and is a half-brother to a winner on an artificial surface.

Simon and Ed Crisford have a 26 per cent strike-rate at Newcastle in the last five seasons and they appear to have strong claims with the lightly raced Al Agaila.

She reportedly didn’t handle the good to firm ground when last of seven after being sent off 2-1 favourite at Nottingham last time and the return to the all-weather is definitely in her favour. Al Agaila has achieved form figures of 3111 on sand and has been found a good opportunity.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

John Quinn, trainer of Empirestateofmind

He’s run well at Newcastle before without quite getting his head in front, so he’ll handle the surface. He might be in the grip of the handicapper, but he’ll run his usual race and it’s nice prize-money to go for.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Alrehb

He’s rated higher on the all-weather than the turf and won the Lincoln trial the last time he was on an artificial surface at Wolverhampton. He’s a course-and-distance winner and ran well there in the Racing League. I’m sure he’ll be competitive.

Julie Camacho, trainer of Symbol Of Light

He’s had a long time off and we’ve done quite a bit with him, but I expect he’ll come on for the run. We’ll probably step him up in trip later on, but you need to stay at Newcastle so he may be doing all his best work late on.

Chris Wall, racing manager to KHK Racing, owners of Al Agaila

She had a productive spell on the all-weather through the winter but found the ground a bit quick when she returned from a break at Nottingham. She was in the mix for Royal Ascot, but the ground was the same there and this return to the all-weather should see her in a better light.

Grant Tuer, trainer of The Turpinator

I don’t know what went wrong at Thirsk last time, but he’s been fine since and we just need to get him rolling again. He’ll probably need this run back.

