Returning Gold Cup hope L'Homme Presse and Allaho among the stars on show if Sunday fixtures survive the freeze

L'Homme Presse: set to make his eagerly awaited reappearance on Sunday
L'Homme Presse: set to make his eagerly awaited reappearance on SundayCredit: Edward Whitaker

An arctic cold snap has decimated the schedule this week and there will be no jump racing in Britain on Saturday, with Ascot, Haydock and Taunton losing their battles against the freezing conditions.

There is a glimmer of hope that normal service can resume on Sunday but Fakenham and Lingfield, which will have races shown on ITV3 alongside action from Thurles, must pass Saturday inspections.

Speaking on Friday morning, Lingfield clerk of the course Stephanie Wethered said: "We officially got down to just over -8.5C last night and it was much colder than we thought. The forecast is looking to improve from Saturday. We'll assess then as temperatures on Saturday night are forecast to be around 2C. We've still got an optimistic outlook if that comes in time, but we're closely monitoring the temperatures."

Jonathan HardingReporter

Published on 19 January 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 19 January 2024

