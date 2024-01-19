Returning Gold Cup hope L'Homme Presse and Allaho among the stars on show if Sunday fixtures survive the freeze
An arctic cold snap has decimated the schedule this week and there will be no jump racing in Britain on Saturday, with Ascot, Haydock and Taunton losing their battles against the freezing conditions.
There is a glimmer of hope that normal service can resume on Sunday but Fakenham and Lingfield, which will have races shown on ITV3 alongside action from Thurles, must pass Saturday inspections.
Speaking on Friday morning, Lingfield clerk of the course Stephanie Wethered said: "We officially got down to just over -8.5C last night and it was much colder than we thought. The forecast is looking to improve from Saturday. We'll assess then as temperatures on Saturday night are forecast to be around 2C. We've still got an optimistic outlook if that comes in time, but we're closely monitoring the temperatures."
- 2.35 Lingfield: 'We've got Hollie Doyle on board, which is always a plus' - confidence high for favourite stepping up in grade
- 2.00 Lingfield: 'His claims are strong' - Talis Evolvere stands out with Ryan Moore booked
- 1.55 Navan: will 12lb and 17lb rises stop impressive last-time-out winners Harvard Guy and Catch The Beast?
- 3.10 Lingfield: 'She is in great form' - who thinks he has a great chance in Lingfield's £100,000 feature race?
- Jumpers stay at home but the biggest star of all is on parade as master Moore adds spice to classy Lingfield card