Rejuvenated Paisley Park chases a record fourth Cleeve victory - but has a Grand National winner to beat

There is only one place to start and that’s with Paisley Park , who owned this race from 2019-22 and finished third last season when attempting to make it four wins in five years.

It looked as though old father time was catching up with him after he was turned over as 13-8 favourite that day, and his seventh in the Stayers’ Hurdle back over this course and distance next time gave further substance to that view. But he has changed a few minds this campaign.

Paisley Park could easily be coming here unbeaten this season as he lost by just a head in second to the reopposing Dashel Drasher on his reappearance at Newbury, giving him 6lb, and then was beaten only a short head behind Crambo in the Long Walk at Ascot last month.

Maybe it doesn’t say much for the current crop of stayers in Britain that Paisley Park is still nearly the best of them at the age of 12, but that’s the reality and a fourth Cleeve win looks possible.

Paisley Park was six lengths ahead of Dashel Drasher, nine in front of Champ , and 11 clear of Botox Has in the Long Walk at Ascot and that race developed into a test of speed rather than stamina. A fast finishing sectional confirms that, so what will happen if this is more of a test?

That will surely only play to Paisley Park’s strengths once more, so maybe the biggest danger will come from one who didn’t run in the Ascot race. A Grand National winner, for example?

The more of a stamina test this becomes the better it will suit Noble Yeats , who always comes back strongly over fences and flew home for fourth in the Gold Cup. He does need to prove he can do it back hurdling after a hurdle defeat when odds-on at Limerick last month, though.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

'We would dearly love him to get his head in front'

Paisley Park has been racing for seven years and yet the excitement about his appearances on a racecourse is still evidently tangible for those who dote on him.

The most devoted are his trainer Emma Lavelle, groom Becca James and owner Andrew Gemmell. But Paisley Park has transcended their stewardship and he has become beloved by vast swathes of passionate jump-racing fans who would be overjoyed to see him win again on Saturday.

He has been there and done it before, of course. At Cheltenham he has climbed to the highest height when winning the 2019 Stayers’ Hurdle. However, if there is any race at the course he has made his own, it is the Cleeve Hurdle, which he is attempting to win for a record fourth time. There is great hope he can do it as well.

“He’s come out this season and he’s been fantastic – heartbreakingly fantastic I think,” Lavelle said. “It’s been so near and yet so far in his two runs and we would dearly love him to get his head in front. He loves Cheltenham and he’s trying to win this race for a fourth time, which is remarkable in itself.

“He seems in great shape and he’s been very consistent all year in how he’s been at home. It’s going to be hard for him but this is probably the most winnable of the races he’s got left to go for this season, and we’re excited for it, as we always are with him.

“He’s adored by all of us and I hope he can have his day again.”

What they say

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Champ

He’s a dear old friend and everyone loves him, but I thought the Long Walk at Ascot before Christmas was a messy race. He finished it strongly, so I hope he can take a step forward from that.

Jeremy Scott, trainer of Dashel Drasher

We’re excited to run him and to be renewing old tussles. The ground is not going to be as soft as I thought it might be when I made the entry, but we’ll see how that goes. He’s in good shape and he’s ready to go again.

Deborah Cole, trainer of Flight Deck

He’s really well in himself and I do think he’ll run well, but it’s hard to say how well. Paisley Park and Dashel Drasher have already beaten him, albeit not by far, and there are others in there who are equally good. All I know is he’s in great shape.

Gavin Sheehan, rider of Strong Leader

Stepping up in trip will be ideal, and not making the running this time. He’s always promised to be a good horse and he’s going the right way; hopefully we can prove that.

Reporting by Peter Scargill

